Three boys aged 13-15 charged with raping girl in joint attack in Rochdale

21 March 2025, 15:42

Three boys have been charged with rape
Three boys have been charged with rape. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three teenage boys have been charged with raping a girl in a joint attack.

The three boys, who are aged 13, 14 and 15 are accused of raping a girl under 16 in an incident reported on February last year.

They have also all been jointly charged with two further counts of rape of a female under 16.

The boys are next due to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Monday (March 24).

A fourth boy who was arrested in connection with the reported attacks has been released without charge.

The alleged victim is being supported by specialist officers with Greater Manchester Police.

The incident was reported to have taken place outside a Metrolink station in Rochdale - near a large Morrisons supermarket.

Greater Manchester Police's Detective Superintendent Phil Key said: "This investigation has seen extensive and thorough work reviewing all available evidence in this case.

"We are now in a position to charge three boys following the incident last year.

“We continue to provide support to the victim and her wellbeing has been a priority for us over the last 12 months.

"I would remind the public not to speculate on names of those they believe to be involved, as those under 18 have a legal right to anonymity and in speculating over names, this poses a risk to justice, and criminal proceedings can and may be brought against those naming."

