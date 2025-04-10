Romanian man arrested by counter-terror police over suspected spy link to DHL depot fire

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Russian spies planted an incendiary device on a plane. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A Romanian man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police who are investigating a fire at a DHL depot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police said the 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act after he flew in to the UK on March 19.

He was arrested at Stansted airport, taken to a London police station and released on bail to a date in July.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) began an investigation after a package caught fire at the site in Midpoint Way, Minworth, near Birmingham, on July 22.

Read more: Chilling reason schoolboy, 14, beat elderly dog walker to death in park

Read more: US police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist after police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge

It was reported that counter-terrorism police were investigating whether Russian spies planted a bomb in a parcel that caught fire.

A CTP spokesman said: “Due to the circumstances, and the specialist capability and expertise in investigating such matters, the investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command with support from colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

“The investigation remains ongoing and one man has been arrested for offences under the National Security Act.

“The 38-year-old Romanian national was arrested on 19 March after arriving at Stansted airport on an inbound flight to the UK.

“He was arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, under section 3 of the National Security Act 2023 and he was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (Pace).”

No one was injured during the July 22 fire which was dealt with by staff and the local fire brigade.