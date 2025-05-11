Murder arrest after body of missing person pulled from river

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man's body was found in a river.

South Yorkshire Police said it was made aware of a missing person shortly after 12.15pm on Saturday.

The person had not been seen since Thursday.

Officers attended a river near Treeton Lane in Rotherham after inquiries and searched the river, where the body of a man was found at around 7.15pm.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, with inquiries at an early stage but ongoing, the force said.

Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, but the missing man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

'Tragic death'

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: "We understand news of a murder arrest will cause considerable concern among the local community, and I want to reassure you we are working extremely hard to piece together the events which have led to this man's tragic death.

"At the heart of this investigation is a man who has lost his life and a grieving family who are now coming to terms with that loss.

"Our thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 418 of 10 May 2025.