Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

31 March 2025, 10:42 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 11:59

Emma Conn
Emma Conn, 30, died alongside her four-year-old daughter Mayci Fox in a fire in Rushton, Northamptonshire. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Three people killed in a fire at an historic former station house in Rushton have been named as Emma Conn, 30, her four-year old daughter Mayci Fox and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, Northamptonshire Police said.

The fire happened at a Grade II-listed property off Station Road, near Kettering, at around 10.30pm on Friday.

A man, 54, from Kettering, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder but has now been "released with no further action", police confirmed.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the force released the names with support from their families and the agreement of the coroner's office.

Northamptonshire Police said an investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze and the families have requested privacy.

Three police officers required hospital assessment due to smoke inhalation.

Mum Emma and daughter Mayci pictuted on holiday in Egypt
Mum Emma and daughter Mayci pictuted on holiday in Egypt. Picture: Facebook

'So sad'

Mayci's great grandmother told The Sun she was "too upset to speak about it".

She said "I have lost my great granddaughter in the fire and her mum.

"It is just so sad. I'm too upset to speak about it.

"Her brother had gone out for the evening so was not at home when the fire started."

Neighbours said the fire victims were part of a "blended family".

Emma and Mayci
Emma and Mayci. Picture: Social media

'Utmost seriousness'

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened for the sake of those who have died and their loved ones.

“In some cases, this requires arrests to be made in order to best secure potential evidence.

“Our team has been working at pace on this investigation and after rigorous examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.

“As a result the arrested man has been released without charge and will now be supported by specialist officers as he continues to assist the investigation team.

“The families involved have been kept updated on this development and I would repeat our request for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly distressing time.”

Floral tributes are left near a property in Beswick Close, Rushton after three people died in a house fire
Floral tributes are left near a property in Beswick Close, Rushton after three people died in a house fire. Picture: Alamy
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the blaze
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the blaze. Picture: Alamy

Aerial images show a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th Century former station master's house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station.

According to the Historic England website, it has been a Grade II-listed building since 1981, and is now believed to be a residential property.

Northamptonshire Police also warned people to stay away from the area, and that there are electricity supply issues.

"Please continue to avoid the area tonight.

"National Grid has advised us of electricity supply issues in the area, with engineers on scene trying to restore power. Anyone experiencing issues with power supply should call National Grid on 105," they posted on social media.

Three people who died in the fire in Rushton have been named by Northamptonshire Police
Three people who died in the fire in Rushton have been named by Northamptonshire Police. Picture: Alamy

Rosie Wrighting, the local MP, said she was "saddened" by the deaths.

"I am saddened by this tragic fire and my thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved and everyone in the Rushton community.

"Thank you to the emergency services who attended the scene," she said in a social media post.

