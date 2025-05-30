Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

30 May 2025, 09:55 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 10:47

Russell Brand arriving at court today
Russell Brand arriving at court today. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to charges of rape and sexual assault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 49-year-old did not speak to reporters and looked straight ahead as he entered the court building earlier on Friday.

He denied one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this month where he heard details of allegations against him - including that he raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference.

Brand did not speak and looked straight ahead as he entered the court
Brand did not speak and looked straight ahead as he entered the court. Picture: Getty

He is also accused of grabbing a TV worker's breasts before dragging her into a toilet and orally raping her.

Read more: 'Their parents don’t know': 14 and 16-year-old questioned after police raid over Snapchat knife sales

Read more: Woman, 71, dies after 'brawl' outside Lidl as two arrested for manslaughter

A radio station worker alleges Brand grabbed her by the face, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

Another alleged victim accuses the comedian of indecent assault after he allegedly grabbed her forearm and attempted to drag her into a male toilet.

He was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The allegations against Brand are said to have taken place against four women between 1999 and 2005.

The actor was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times in which several women made allegations against him.

He previously told his 11.2 million followers on X that he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian captain of ship in North Sea oil tanker crash pleads not guilty to manslaughter

Paul Doyle arrives in court charged with seven driving offences.

'Tearful' Ex-Marine Commando Paul Doyle, 53, appears in court to face Liverpool parade crash charges
A woman has died after four elderly customers were reportedly fighting close to the flower and plant area outside as Lidl supermarket.

Woman, 71, dies after 'brawl' outside Lidl as two arrested for manslaughter

The former police inspector had been with Greater Manchester Police for nearly 30 years.

Disgraced inspector scheduled hundreds of sex worker meetings on GMP-issued phone

Influencer brothers Andrew, left and Tristan Tate, will return to the UK to face rape charges.

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan 'will return to UK' to defend rape charges, says lawyer

A lady pours hot water into a teapot.

Brewed Intentions: Conman who sold ordinary tea as unique Scottish variety found guilty of fraud

More UK News

See more More UK News

Stock image of a person using a EV charger for their car

Drivers can save £1,100 a year with scheme starting this week

Prime Minister Hosts Reception For UK And EU Businesses

Reeves to unlock £100bn spending on roads & energy to boost left-behind areas

File photo dated 11/8/2021 of Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore during the official opening of a new garden at the Helen and Douglas House children's hospice in Oxford.

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband pay themselves double previous year's earnings - as firm £117,000 in the red
Used E-Cigarettes

'And I would drive 200 miles': Scottish corner shop 'run off feet' as vapers flock from England to 'stockpile' vapes
The fire caused a thick, dark smoke to fill the area.

Firefighters battle East London shop blaze with 125 firefighters at peak

Galloway Forest Park

Scottish government abandons plans to create national park in Galloway

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News