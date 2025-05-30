Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand arriving at court today. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 49-year-old did not speak to reporters and looked straight ahead as he entered the court building earlier on Friday.

He denied one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this month where he heard details of allegations against him - including that he raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference.

Brand did not speak and looked straight ahead as he entered the court. Picture: Getty

He is also accused of grabbing a TV worker's breasts before dragging her into a toilet and orally raping her.

A radio station worker alleges Brand grabbed her by the face, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

Another alleged victim accuses the comedian of indecent assault after he allegedly grabbed her forearm and attempted to drag her into a male toilet.

He was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The allegations against Brand are said to have taken place against four women between 1999 and 2005.

The actor was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times in which several women made allegations against him.

He previously told his 11.2 million followers on X that he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.