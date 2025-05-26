Russia denies links to Keir Starmer 'arson attacks' after three men charged

Starmer fire. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Russia has denied any links to three 'arson attacks' at properties and a car linked the Sir Keir Starmer.

It comes after reports authorities are investigating whether Russian operatives recruited three Ukrainian-born men charged with arson or conspiracy to commit arson.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, an aspiring model from Ukraine, living in Sydenham, south London, was charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

Petro Pochynok, 34, from Holloway, north London, describes himself online as a fashion entrepreneur, was charged with conspiring with his two co-defendants, as well as “with others unknown”, to commit arson.

Roman Lavrynovych, the man believed to be responsible for three arson attacks linked to PM Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Facebook

Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, a fellow aspiring model, is a Russian-speaking Romanian citizen born in Ukraine. He was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Russia has denied any connection with the arson attacks or the three men, describing the claims as "false, unsubstantiated" and "ridiculous".

The Kremlin added: "London seems to think that Russia is behind all the bad things that happen in England."

Stanislav Carpiuc was charged with fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer. Picture: Starnow.com/stanislavcarpiuc

All the men have connections with a high-profile public figure, according to the Met police, and so the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the fires.

Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the arson attacks were "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for".

Counter-terrorism officers worked "at pace" to establish the cause of the fires and "any potential motivation", Scotland Yard said.

The fires took place at properties and a car linked to the Prime Minister.

The car, which Starmer had sold to a neighbour last year, was set on fire on Monday last week, before a fire was set to a building the Prime Minister is understood to have lived in the 1990s.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Pochynok was arrested on Monday, 19 May, in the Chelsea area of London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Pochynok appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on May 21.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc have both appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and have been remanded in custody.