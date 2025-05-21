Breaking News

Russian military hackers codenamed 'Fancy Bear' behind sustained cyber attacks targeting UK firms

21 May 2025, 15:19 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 15:45

Russian military hackers codenamed Fancy Bear have been behind major cyber attacks on UK defence, transport hubs and shipping for last two years, GCHQ has said.
Russian military hackers codenamed Fancy Bear have been behind major cyber attacks on UK defence, transport hubs and shipping for last two years, GCHQ has said. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A Russian military cyber unit codenamed Fancy Bear has carried out a string of cyber attacks on UK defence, transport hubs and shipping over the last two years, GCHQ has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The "malicious" campaign also targeted those involved in the delivery of foreign assistance to Ukraine, it has been revealed.

Maritime, air traffic management, and IT services were also exposed as targets.

The Russian military unit 2616 has also been dubbed APT28, Fancy Bear, Forest Blizzard, `BlueDelta, and other codenames by the cyber intelligence community.

They used a variety of covert tactics and techniques over the last two years to target an array of UK organisations.

Read more: Putin visits Kursk for first time since Ukrainian forces driven out - after Russian missile strike kills six

Read more: UK businesses 'ignore free advice' to stop cyber attacks, GCHQ warns as M&S still reels from major hack

A Russian intelligence malicious cyber campaign targeted dozens of UK organisations.
A Russian intelligence malicious cyber campaign targeted dozens of UK organisations. Picture: Alamy

It was exposed today by the UK government and international allies, who laid bare a list of western companies targeted by the military hackers.

Attacks began in February 2022, when multiple hackers sponsored by the Russian ramped up their espionage activity to cause "destruction" and spread "influence", according to GCHQ.

It came as Russian military forces "failed to meet their military objectives and Western countries provided aid to support Ukraine’s territorial defence", UK cyber security chiefs said.

This was when the Russian units targeted logistics and technology companies involved in the delivery of aid.

They also targeted internet-connected cameras at Ukrainian border crossings to monitor and track aid shipments.

'Serious risk to targeted organisations'

Paul Chichester, the National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) Director of Operations, said: "This malicious campaign by Russia’s military intelligence service presents a serious risk to targeted organisations, including those involved in the delivery of assistance to Ukraine. 

"The UK and partners are committed to raising awareness of the tactics being deployed.

"We strongly encourage organisations to familiarise themselves with the threat and mitigation advice included in the advisory to help defend their networks."

It comes after a string of attacks on UK retailers.

Richard Horne, the NCSC's chief executive, warned this week these incident “must give us pause … not because they are unique, but because they are not."Mr Horne stressed that while guidance is freely available on the NCSS website, it is not being following "nearly enough across the UK".

"There is a widening gap between the increasing cyber risks we face and our ability to defend ourselves against them.

"Every organisation must operate in a way that minimises the risks of an incident and know in advance how they would respond — and continue to operate — were an attack to get through."

More to follow.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

London, UK - April 3, 2025; Sign for Paddington Station with passing red London double decker bus

Man, 22, who broke his ankle during 'senseless' attack in London's West End died weeks later from secondary injuries
Tommy Robinson has lost his court challenge

Tommy Robinson charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men

Laken Illsley has been jailed for 10 years for exploiting young boys to sell drugs

Man jailed for exploiting teen boys to transport cocaine and heroin 130 miles from their homes
Westfield Shopping Centre - Stratford.

Two teenage boys deny 'launching chair 50ft off the top floor of Westfield shopping centre' in internet prank
Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail to play on his world tour.

Chris Brown to play world tour on £5m bail after Mayfair club bottle attack charge

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Four British former special forces soldiers have set a record by climbing Mount Everest in under five days

Britons become first to scale Mount Everest with the help of Xenon gas, organiser says

A flotilla of Little Ships sail out of Ramsgate, Kent, during the start of 'Dunkirk 85', the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) commemorative cruise to Dunkirk, to mark the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo

Legendary Little Ships of Dunkirk set sail for 85th anniversary voyage

Richard Horne, GCQH's cyber security chief, has warned British companies are ignoring advice on preventing hacks.

UK businesses 'ignore free advice' to stop cyber attacks, GCHQ warns as M&S still reels from major hack
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

Person using HMRC mobile app to view Self Assessment, Tax Credits and Child Benefit services, with UK government envelope and coins in background, Sta

Millions to receive early benefit from HMRC on Friday

Damages awarded after school's balls land in couple's garden

Couple win £1,000 payout after claiming footballs kicked into garden of £2m country home caused 'distress'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News