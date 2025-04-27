Dad charged after 14-year-old son killed after van crashes into tree on M6

27 April 2025, 18:49 | Updated: 27 April 2025, 19:01

Ryan
Ryan Liam Morgan was a passenger in a van when it left the carriageway and crashed into a tree on the M6. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Flaminia Luck

The father of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a collision on the M6 has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Ryan Liam Morgan was a passenger in the Peugeot van when it left the carriageway and crashed into a tree on April 20, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Ryan suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father Daniel Burba, 31, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured, the force said.

Burba, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe, is in custody and will appear at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The collision happened between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to University Hill and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

Burba was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged.

The force said: "Our thoughts remain with Ryan's loved ones at this difficult time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers."

It asked anyone with information or footage to call 101 quoting log 503 of April 20.

