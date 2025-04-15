Horror as crossbow seized after mass brawl in Salford, with children among seven arrested after 'gun spotted'

15 April 2025, 09:02

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

Police have seized a crossbow after a mass brawl in Salford, with seven people arrested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to the scene in Romney Street at around 9.30pm on Monday night after reports of a gun sighting, with a large group of youths fighting.

Officers arrested seven people, including a 54-year-old man, and six teenagers aged between 16 and 18.

The group were arrested on suspicion of affray, a public order offence involving the use of unlawful violence.

Investigations are still ongoing into other offensive weapons sightings, but a crossbow was recovered.

Read more: LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis with Texas-style 'Intensive Supervision Courts'

Read more: ‘Rats must be dancing in the street’: MP says as misery in Birmingham continues as union rejects pay offer

Greater Manchester Police set a 24-hour dispersal order on the area at 10:47pm. These powers enable officers to expel pedestrians from the area.

LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis

The area includes Cheetham Street West, Littleton Road, Poppy Lane, Langley Road South, and Lissadel Street.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “Our frontline officers' rapid response to a concerning report prevented what could have been a dangerous incident from occurring”.

“A police presence will remain in the area as we conduct enquiries and gather evidence. Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling around to provide reassurance to the local community.”

“We understand an incident of this nature will cause alarm, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with a neighbourhood officer”.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019. Credit: Family handout

Pontins owner charged over death of grandmother after ceiling collapse that injured 18

Former corporal Aaron Stelmach-Purdie (pictured), 34, ran the swindle between November 2014 and January 2016 whilst he worked as a clerk at the Ministry of Defence's administrative headquarters i

Soldier who stole £1 million from MoD to pay for hair transplant and teeth whitening faces jail
Staff arrived on Friday morning to find out the foodbank had been broken into and vandalised.

Charity workers 'devastated' as church foodbank in Glasgow trashed and vandalised during 'break-in'
Abbi Taylor

'Adult baby diaper lover' admits dumping soiled nappies and smearing excrement on milk bottles at nurseries
Kitchen use has been suspended at HMP Frankland.

Kitchen use suspended in high-security prison units after Manchester Arena terrorist's attack on three prison officers
A prisoner serving a life sentence has been killed by a fellow inmate at HMP Whitemoor

Murderer serving a life sentence 'killed by fellow inmate' at high-security British prison HMP Whitemoor

More UK News

See more More UK News

.

Bin strikes could spread to rest of UK, union chief warns - as she claims Labour 'doesn't understand basics' of row
The ladies pocket watch is set to fetch £50,000

Titanic victim's pocket watch set to sell for £50,000 at auction

The boy was on holiday with his family in Planos, Greece

British toddler, 3, drowns in pool at Greece holiday villa 'after wandering off’

A 29-year-old man, who has not been named, from Halifax, West Yorkshire was at the Funky Flamingo bar on March 22 when the incident occurred.

Brit dies on Benidorm stag do months before wedding after falling off bar stool backwards

The graves of 'babies and young children' have been defaced at a cemetery in Watford

'Unspeakable act' sees 85 graves vandalised in 'Islamophobic hate crime' including graves of 'babies and children'
Police have named the man killed in an explosion in Worksop

Pictured: Father who died in Worksop house explosion named after massive blast

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News