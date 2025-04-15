Horror as crossbow seized after mass brawl in Salford, with children among seven arrested after 'gun spotted'

Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

Police have seized a crossbow after a mass brawl in Salford, with seven people arrested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to the scene in Romney Street at around 9.30pm on Monday night after reports of a gun sighting, with a large group of youths fighting.

Officers arrested seven people, including a 54-year-old man, and six teenagers aged between 16 and 18.

The group were arrested on suspicion of affray, a public order offence involving the use of unlawful violence.

Investigations are still ongoing into other offensive weapons sightings, but a crossbow was recovered.

Read more: LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis with Texas-style 'Intensive Supervision Courts'

Read more: ‘Rats must be dancing in the street’: MP says as misery in Birmingham continues as union rejects pay offer

Greater Manchester Police set a 24-hour dispersal order on the area at 10:47pm. These powers enable officers to expel pedestrians from the area.

LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis

The area includes Cheetham Street West, Littleton Road, Poppy Lane, Langley Road South, and Lissadel Street.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “Our frontline officers' rapid response to a concerning report prevented what could have been a dangerous incident from occurring”.

“A police presence will remain in the area as we conduct enquiries and gather evidence. Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling around to provide reassurance to the local community.”

“We understand an incident of this nature will cause alarm, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with a neighbourhood officer”.