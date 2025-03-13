Father of Sara Sharif 'should have been jailed for the rest of his life' for murder of ten-year-old daughter, court hears

13 March 2025, 14:29

Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her.
Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her. Picture: Surrey Police

By Kit Heren

The father of Sara Sharif should have been given a whole-life order for murdering his daughter, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool were jailed for life with minimum terms of 40 years and 33 years respectively in December last year after being found guilty of the 10-year-old's murder.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and jailed for 16 years.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey in December, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara's death "was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture", mainly at the hands of Sharif.

All three are bringing bids to challenge their sentences at the Court of Appeal, while the Solicitor General is asking judges to increase Sharif's sentence under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.

Read more: Inside Sara Sharif's life of violence and torture as father and stepmother found guilty of murder

Read more: Sara Sharif's father protected by 'Muslim gang' in jail after being attacked with jagged tuna lid

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

At a hearing on Thursday, Tom Little KC, for the Solicitor General, said Sara's murder was a rare case of such "exceptionally high seriousness" that it warranted a whole life order for Sharif.

"This was a truly awful case of a murder of a child," he told the court, adding that a whole life order was "the only appropriate sentence".

He said in written submissions: "It is submitted that it is difficult to conceive of a murder being perpetrated on a young girl by her own father that could be any more serious than this.

"Whilst that is not the test it is illustrative of the need to consider the individual facts of the case."

Heartbroken caller weeps over Sara Sharif's murder

Sara was found dead in a bunkbed at the family home in Woking, Surrey, in August 2023.

She had suffered 71 recent injuries at the time of her death, including 25 broken bones, iron burns on her bottom, scalding marks to her feet, and human bites, appeal judges were told.

Mr Little continued: "The violence meted out to Sara was premeditated and repeated again and again even if the murder itself was not."

The barrister told the court in London that Sara was caused "stress, pain and trauma" and began to vomit food or soil herself as a response to the abuse.

Mr Little added: "It is submitted that the level of violence inflicted upon Sara, namely serious violence which was repeated over years, was in itself certainly substantially premeditated, and is not in culpability terms any less serious than a premeditated and planned murder of a child."

James O'Brien asks how vulnerable children can be made safer

Naeem Mian KC, for Sharif, said that a whole life order would not be the appropriate sentence in this case.

He said: "We say, without hesitation, this is not one of those exceptional cases."

The barrister said: "We can all agree that this was a tragic case. Regrettably, it is the case that cases of this nature are not unique."

Caroline Carberry KC, for Sara's stepmother Batool, said her sentence was too long and did not properly reflect her secondary role.

The barrister also said Batool had significant mitigation.

"Nothing we say today on behalf of Beinash Batool detracts from the horror of Sara's treatment," she told the court.

The hearing before the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Soole and Mr Justice Goose is due to conclude on Thursday afternoon.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Hassan Sentamu

'Killer of Croydon schoolgirl will 'forever be villain of family's story' as he's jailed for life
Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her.

Sara Sharif's father's 40-year jail term upheld despite appeal as court rules murder sentence 'not unduly lenient'
Dramatic moment fugitive channels Spider Man as he climbs tunnel wall to escape police armed with tasers

Dramatic moment fugitive channels Spider Man as he climbs tunnel wall to escape police armed with tasers
Mum of girl, 14, knifed to death by dad in ‘playfight’ launches campaign to quash his sentence

Mum of girl, 14, knifed to death by dad in ‘playfight’ launches campaign to quash his sentence
The couple were found dead at home in Holstein Way, Abbey Wood

Man and woman die in ‘unexplained’ circumstances at home in London

Judge Jonathan Straw branded the mother “wicked and devious liar.”

'Wicked' mum-of-two faked terminal cancer to trick partner out of £25,000 for ‘treatment’

More UK News

See more More UK News

Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

Wes Streeting refuses to be drawn on if doctors and nurses could lose jobs as Labour axes NHS England
Department for Work & Pensions.

Number of people claiming Universal Credit for health or disability up by half a million in a year
A new pill designed to transform the treatment of endometriosis has been approved for use on the NHS. (stock image)

New endometriosis pill approved for use on NHS in breakthrough for women's health

The NHS logo.

What is NHS England - and what does abolishing it mean for you?

Rugby players scrum down to push an ambulance of field to help a player who suffered a 'series of seizures' get to hospital

Rugby players scrum down to push ambulance off field after girl suffers 'series of seizures'
Putin aide Yuri Ushakov has said a ceasefire will be a 'temporary respite'

Kremlin aide dismisses short-term ceasefire as ‘temporary respite’ for Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News