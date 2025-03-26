'Justice must be served': Sarah Everard's parents urge tougher sentences for violent and sexual criminals

26 March 2025, 05:34

Sarah Everard
Sarah Everard. Picture: Family handout

By Kit Heren

Sarah Everard's parents have called for tougher sentences to be imposed on serious violent and sexual criminals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy and Susan Everard - whose daughter was abducted, raped and murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021 - said it is "important that sentences should truly reflect the seriousness of the crime and give victims, their families and society a sense of justice having been served".

The couple are part of Justice for Victims, a new campaign group set up by people who are closely related to victims of serious crimes which is being launched in Parliament on Wednesday.

Mr and Mrs Everard said: "Although nothing can alleviate the sense of loss, it is a relief to us that our daughter's murderer received a whole life order.

"It made us feel that the enormity of his crime was recognised and that our daughter's life was valued.

Read more: Met Police sued after reinstating 999 call handler who 'mocked Sarah Everard' and called rape victim a ‘slut’

Read more: 'She died because he was a police officer': Sarah Everard's family welcome findings of Couzens inquiry

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens. Picture: Alamy

"We know of other families in similar circumstances who have not had this small comfort."

Paula Hudgell, the adoptive mother of double amputee Tony Hudgell, 10, is also part of the group.

Tony was 41 days old when he was assaulted by his birth parents, an attack which caused multiple fractures and dislocations, and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis.

He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days and because of the extent of his injuries both his legs had to be amputated.

Jody Simpson and her partner Anthony Smith were jailed for 10 years in 2018.

Mayor Sadiq Khan as a report condemns police for ‘repeated failures’ to stop Sarah Everard’s killer

Ms Hudgell said: "When criminals abuse children they are creating a devastating impact for the rest of that child's life.

"Many decades can be spent wrestling with the aftermath. Yet perpetrators can be out of prison living a free life whilst the suffering for the victim goes on for decades.

"We need a justice system that reflects that properly. I have seen so many cases of child abusers that don't get a punishment that fits the crime. Let alone child murderers - they shouldn't get out of prison in my view."

Other victims' families who are part of the group include the parents of four-year-old Violet-Grace Youens, who was killed by a motorist driving at more than 80mph in a 30mph zone in 2017, and Ayse Hussein, whose cousin Mihrican "Jan" Mustafa, was murdered by a convicted paedophile in 2019.

Ms Mustafa went missing in May 2018 and her body was found in a freezer in her murderer Zahid Younis's flat in Canning Town, east London.

The Princess of Wales with Tony Hudgell (left)
The Princess of Wales with Tony Hudgell (left). Picture: Alamy

Katie Brett, who is part of the group and whose 16-year-old sister Sasha Marsden, from Blackpool, was stabbed to death in 2013, said: "You hear about people getting a life sentence.

"The people who really get the life sentence are families like mine. In the end most murderers end up getting out of prison - sometimes as after as little 15 or 20 years.

"My sister had decades of life ahead of her.

"Surely if you take a life the starting point should be spending the rest of your life in prison? That's what we wanted as a family and what would have been respectful of my sister's memory.

Relatives of Mihrican 'JanÓ', (2nd left to right) cousin Ayse Hussein, neice Zeyhal Ozulku, sister Mel Mustafa, Jade (surname not given) and Kazim Salih
Relatives of Mihrican 'JanÓ', (2nd left to right) cousin Ayse Hussein, neice Zeyhal Ozulku, sister Mel Mustafa, Jade (surname not given) and Kazim Salih. Picture: Alamy

"I think that's what most families would want and I think most people would support that."

The group was formed amid ongoing public concern about serious criminals escaping proper punishment, Justice for Victims said.

They will meet with cross party MPs and the leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday.

