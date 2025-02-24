Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Boy, 15, arrested after school forced into lockdown after student 'behaving aggressively and threatening staff'
24 February 2025, 12:35 | Updated: 24 February 2025, 12:38
A boy has been arrested and a school has been placed into lockdown after a student was found to have been "behaving aggressively and threatening staff".
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Derbyshire Police said: "We received a report of a student behaving aggressively and threatening staff at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Green Road, Ashbourne, just after 10:25am today.
“The school instigated their lockdown procedure and contacted police.
“Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy was arrested for assaulting a police officer.
“The school are currently in the process of coming out of their lockdown procedure.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”