Boy, 15, arrested after school forced into lockdown after student 'behaving aggressively and threatening staff'

24 February 2025, 12:35 | Updated: 24 February 2025, 12:38

Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Ashbourne, Derbyshire,
Police were called to Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Ashbourne, Derbyshire. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A boy has been arrested and a school has been placed into lockdown after a student was found to have been "behaving aggressively and threatening staff".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Derbyshire Police said: "We received a report of a student behaving aggressively and threatening staff at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Green Road, Ashbourne, just after 10:25am today.

“The school instigated their lockdown procedure and contacted police.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

“The school are currently in the process of coming out of their lockdown procedure.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Chants of “f*** the feds” could be heard as the boys took control of the emergency vehicle.

GenZ mob run riot for TikTok stunt and swarm police cars during ‘free pop-up’ by streetwear clothing brands
The Runcorn and Helsby MP has been sitting as an independent since he was suspended following his arrest in October

MP Mike Amesbury jailed for 10 weeks for punching man in street in 'unprovoked drunken' assault
Leanne Lucas has described for the first time the desperate moments when she helped children run to safety

'If I didn't get out, everyone was going to die': Hero yoga teacher tells how she saved children from Southport attacker
Cyclists training in Regent's Park

Regent's Park cyclists plagued by violent 'bikejacking' gangs - as police 'say theyRegent's Park cyclists plagued by violent 'bikejacking' gangs - as police 'say they won't patrol before 8am'
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were found at their home earlier this month

British husband 'likely killed ex-pat wife in France during staged home burglary gone wrong,’ prosecutors say
French forensic police work on the site of a knife attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and seriously wounding two police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

Four arrested after one killed and several police officers injured in 'terror attack' in France

More UK News

See more More UK News

Ozempic and Wegovy, injectable prescription weight loss medicines.

Fresh concerns over weight-loss jabs as medication linked to dozens of deaths

x

Damp start to the week as winter washout brings further flood warnings to parts of the UK

Zelenskyy has hailed Ukrainian 'heroism' on the third anniversary of the war

Zelenskyy hails 'absolute heroism' of the Ukrainian people on third anniversary of Russian invasion
Valdo Calocane

Nottingham attack victims' families slam 'farcical' probe into officers' failure to investigate killer's earlier assault
File photo of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Belluno, Italy, Europe

Horror as British skier, 14, dies after losing control and smashing into tree on family holiday in Italy
WASPI women demonstrating on Budget Day outside the Houses of Parliament about the lack of compensation n, Westminister, London, UK, October 30 2024.

Waspi women threaten to sue Government over pension compensation package worth £10.5 billion

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News