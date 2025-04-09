Tributes paid to 'warm and funny' London scientist after his 'dismembered body was found in suitcase' in Colombia

Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Columbia. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a London-based scientist who was found murdered in northern Colombia.

The remains of Alessandro Coatti, 42, were found in a suitcase dumped in a stream in Santa Marta.

His head, hands and feet were found in the bag by a group of children.

Police are understood to be searching for his torso and other body parts.

The Royal Society of Biology said in a statement: “The RSB is devastated to announce the death of former colleague Alessandro Coatti who was murdered in Colombia.

“Alessandro, known as Ale, worked for the Royal Society of Biology for eight years as Science Policy Officer in the Science Policy team before being promoted to Senior Science Policy Officer.

“He was a passionate and dedicated scientist, leading RSB animal science work, writing numerous submissions, organising events, and giving evidence in the House of Commons. He left the RSB at the end of 2024 to volunteer in Ecuador and travel in South America.

“Ale was funny, warm, intelligent, loved by everyone he worked with, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his friends and family at this truly awful time.”

Santa Marta’s mayor Carlos Pinedo Cuello has offered an £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

The London-based molecular biologist had been working for the Royal Society of Biology in the city prior to his murder.

Colombian police have now said the scientist's head, hands and feet were found in the suitcase.

His torso and limbs are still missing.

The Italian-born scientist had been staying at a hostel before his disappearance, with reports suggesting he was last seen on Friday.

The body of Alessandro Coatti, 42 (left) was discovered bundled into a suitcase and dumped in a stream in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta, Columbia. Picture: Royal Society of Biology

A scientist at the Royal Society of Biology since April 2017, Mr Coatti had previously worked as a science policy officer, before becoming a senior science policy officer according to his LinkedIn page.

Speaking late on Monday, Mr Cuello said: "I have instructed the authorities to join forces to solve the death of the Italian citizen Alessandro Coatti.

"We are offering a reward of fifty million Colombian pesos for information that will allow us to identify and capture those responsible.

Swimmers spash in the sea at the end of the day in Santa Marta, Colombia. Picture: Alamy

"This crime will not go unpunished. Criminals must know that in Santa Marta criminality has no place. We will pursue them until they are brought to justice."

Santa Maria is the oldest city in Colombia, combining beaches alongside the buzz of the city.

The murder rate in the city has doubled over the past decade according to statistics, with a history of drug issues plaguing the region.