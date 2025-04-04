Sean 'Diddy' Combs charged with two further counts of sex trafficking

By Alice Padgett

Federal prosecutors added two criminal charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, weeks before he's set to go to trial.

Combs, 55, has been charged with an addition count of sex trafficking and one count transportation to engage in prostitution, according to a superseding indictment filed Friday.

Combs has been previously charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prosititon.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five federal charges.

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs during the MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Authorities claim the music mogul held alleged “freak off” parties, where he allegedly "used force, threats of force and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts”.

Last year his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided. Prosecutors allege they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Comb's lawyer quit his legal team and issued a blunt statement saying ‘under no circumstances can I continue’ on February 21.

His lawyer Anthony Ricco stepped down saying: “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

Ricco told a New York court previously: “Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.

"There are sufficient reasons (related to the protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege) for brevity in my application for withdrawal as counsel in this case.”

The case is due to move forward in May.

Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being arrested in September.