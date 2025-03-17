Man who shouted 'Die, die, die' while stabbing man in quiet street in broad daylight sentenced to life

17 March 2025, 15:52

`
Dellan Charles was caught on CCTV after fatally stabbing Sean O'Neill. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for stabbing another man to death in a quiet street in west London.

Sean O'Neill, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds in Reynolds Road, Hayes, on the evening of 19 May.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Today, Dellan Charles, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

He was caught on CCTV chasing Sean whom he later killed following an altercation between two rival groups.

After cornering him, Charles used two knives to stab Sean multiple times.

During the trial, the court heard how Charles shouted “die, die, die” during the attack.

Charles chases Sean O'Neill

Charles was pictured on CCTV footage calmly leaving the scene after the attack, before making his escape by trespassing through nearby leafy suburban gardens.

The jury heard how Charles disposed of a knife at a nearby address, before coming up with a calculated plan to flee the area.

He then went on the run for nearly a year, prompting an extensive manhunt.

Charles was captured in Coventry in March and was later convicted of murder in December.

Dellan Charles was convicted of murder on Tuesday, 17 December
Dellan Charles used two knives to stab Sean multiple times. Picture: MPS

'Malicious actions'

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, who led the investigation for Specialist Crime South, said: “Myself and the team once again pay tribute to Sean’s family who, throughout this distressing time, have shown real strength and togetherness.

“Heartbreakingly, nothing will ever bring Sean back, but today, the man responsible for taking him away from his much-loved family has been forced to face the reality of his malicious actions."

Dellan Charles escaping through a garden

In a statement previously provided by Sean’s family, they added: "We really appreciate the efforts of the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service in bringing about justice, as well as the support we have received throughout this difficult process."

Sean will be remembered for his big heart, charming smile and fun-loving personality. He is incredibly loved by us all and we miss him every day."

Sean O'Neill
Sean O'Neill was found with multiple stab wounds on a quiet road in Hayes, west London. Picture: MPS

