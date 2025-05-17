Breaking News

Second man arrested in connection with arson attacks on houses and car linked to Keir Starmer

17 May 2025, 17:05 | Updated: 17 May 2025, 17:22

By Henry Moore

A second man has been arrested in connection with arson attacks on properties linked to the Prime Minister.

The 26-year-old man was arrested at around 13:45pm on Saturday, 17 May at London Luton Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

This follows the arrest of a Ukrainian man charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life over fires at two properties and a car linked to Sir Keir.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Roman Lavrynovych, the man believed to be responsible for three arson attacks linked to PM Sir Keir Starmer.
Roman Lavrynovych, the man believed to be responsible for three arson attacks linked to PM Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Facebook

The arrests follow three separate fires, two at homes in North London and one vehicle fire in the same area.

The second man arrested in connection with the fires is yet to be named.

The attacks were "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for", Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Lavrynovych was arrested in the early hours of 13 May was remanded in custody after appearing in court on Friday.

Counter-terrorism officers worked "at pace" to establish the cause of the fires and "any potential motivation", Scotland Yard said.

Lavrynovych is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a hearing on June 6.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as "completely unacceptable".

Arrest made over alleged arson attacks on two properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer

"I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn't just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy," the Tory leader added.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property's entrance but nobody was hurt.In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's counter-terrorism command, acknowledged the probe may cause concern to MPs.

"I would encourage any MP who is concerned about their own safety to get in touch with their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

