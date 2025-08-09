Second person arrested after man found dead near canal footpath

9 August 2025, 10:08 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 10:09

Robert Brown, 57, who was found fatally injured on a bench near the River Nene in Northampton town centre
Robert Brown, 57, who was found fatally injured on a bench near the River Nene in Northampton town centre. Picture: Northamptonshire Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead near a canal towpath.

Robert Brown, 57, was found fatally injured on a bench near the River Nene in Northampton town centre after officers were called at about 6.30am on August 1.

A post-mortem examination found that the victim, from Northampton, had a wound to his arm, although his cause of death is yet to be determined.

A 41-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder by officers on Friday evening and remains in custody, Northamptonshire Police said.

It comes after a 38-year-old man who was arrested in connection with Mr Brown’s murder on Wednesday was released on bail pending further investigation.

In a tribute issued via police on Thursday, Mr Brown’s family said he "had a heart of gold and was always ready to help others.

"We are truly devastated that Rob has been taken from us, but reading all the tributes on social media has provided some source of comfort.

"It is lovely to know just how many people knew Rob and enjoyed his company," the family said.

"We will always miss his chirpy banter, but we know there are many happy memories to share and talk about."

A warm sunny morning along a quite stretch of the River Nene close to the Northampton Town Centre
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead near a canal towpath. Picture: Alamy

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison said: "We are now more than a week on since Robert’s death and we continue to follow various lines of enquiry to establish what happened.

"We still want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of the towpath behind Auctioneers Court overnight from Thursday July 31 to Friday August 1, to contact us even if you don’t believe you have any relevant information.

"Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together the events which led to his death is encouraged to come forward."

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 25000450267.

