Serial rapist Zhenhao Zou facing second trial as at least 24 more women come forward

21 June 2025, 22:20

Chinese PhD Zhenhao Zou student was found guilty of drugging and raping 10 women in London and China between 2019 and 2023.
Chinese PhD Zhenhao Zou student was found guilty of drugging and raping 10 women in London and China between 2019 and 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Police and prosecutors are preparing to charge convicted rapist Zhenhao Zou, who is already serving a minimum of 24 years in prison, with a second round of offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chinese PhD student Zhenhao Zou, 28, faces the prospect of at least one more trial after at least 24 women have come forward to British police following his conviction in March.

Detectives and lawyers for the Crown Prosecution Service have discussed at least one more trial for the Chinese student as formal statements provided by the women who have come forward could be admissible in a new trial.

One source told the Guardian: “We expect more charges; we expect a second trial.”

Zou was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday and will serve a minimum of 24 years for attacking 10 women in London and China.

He was convicted of 11 counts of rape, with two of the offences relating to one victim.

Zou was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday 19 June
Zou was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday 19 June. Picture: Alamy

Zou offered himself up for chemical castration in the hope of a shorter sentence, the court was told, ahead of the judge handing him a life term.

Pre-sentence reports said his offer was not accepted, in recognition of the harm he caused.

Zou, who came to Britain as a student in 2017, drugged and attacked the women, videoing most of his crimes for his own sexual gratification. The videos were used as evidence and assisted in securing his conviction.

In court, he boasted of having sex with several women a month.

There were a total of 1,270 videos, 1,660 hours of footage, and 58 videos of Zou raping women, most of whom are still to be identified.

The videos show a male, believed to be Zou, carrying out attacks on different women. Some of the videos do not show the victims' faces.

About half are believed to have been recorded in the UK. Detectives are identifying which country attacks took place in by examining videos for visual clues, such as the style of plug socket visible in the room.

Officers also recovered drugs, including those used to immobilise his victims. Detectives at the Metropolitan police are concerned that the effects of drugs used in the attacks could leave victims with no recollection of the assaults.

The drugs can cause a victim to become motionless or barely able to speak, but they can also lead to bouts of euphoria.

Undated handout screengrab from body worn camera of the arrest of Zhenhao Zou.
Undated handout screengrab from body worn camera of the arrest of Zhenhao Zou. Picture: Alamy

Despite Zou's previous conviction for attacking 10 women, prosecutors hope to be able to counter any defence in a new trial, and may argue that the women were consenting.

At Zou's sentencing on Thursday, judge Rosina Cottage KC said he would "groom" his victims over social media, and said: “These women you treated callously as sex toys for your pleasure.”

Officers suspect Zou could be one of the worst sexual offenders in British history.

Victims of have told of being "haunted" by his attacks.

Zou first came to Britain as a student in 2017. He studied initially in Belfast and then in London.

His crimes began to be uncovered in November 2023, when a woman went to police to allege that she had been attacked by Zou.

He was arrested in January 2024 while he was a PhD student in mechanical engineering at University College London.

There was not enough evidence to bring a criminal charge over the woman's claim, but when Zou's phone was seized officers found disturbing videos of him raping unconscious women, and pipettes and sedating drugs in his flat.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

a

Shopkeeper stabbed to death 'in front of customers and children' - as man arrested for murder
A woman was allegedly attacked in a park in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, by a group of girls.

Elderly woman left ‘bleeding from the head’ after alleged park attack by 'group of girls'

A woman was stabbed in a shop in Stanley Road, Bootle.

Woman knifed to death inside shop as man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder

Chris Wreh of Tamworth battles with Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match

Man given three-year banning order for racist abuse of Tamworth’s Chris Wreh

Muhammad Qasim's BMW was being followed by a marked police car on Island Road in Handsworth, West Midlands, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and crashed into a tree.

Police driving expert has ‘no criticism’ of officer’s driving skills after car he was following crashed into tree, killing driver
Pharrell Garcia, 15, suffered a single stab wound to the heart.

Teenager locked up for stabbing school friend to death 'by accident' in east London park

More UK News

See more More UK News

A video posted to Instagram by Palestine Activists showed two people damaging a military plane

Costs of damage from Palestine Action attacks at RAF Brize Norton will total 'at least £30million'
Passengers carrying their belongings walk along the train tracks after being evacuated from the broken-down Thameslink train

Mass evacuation of passengers 'trapped' on broken-down train on hottest day of the year so far
The pricing discrepancy has come under renewed scrutiny from MPs following Labour's introduction of VAT on private school fees

National Theatre accused of 'discrimination' against private schools over 'two-tier' ticket pricing
The fire damaged

House fire believed to have been started by exploding vape which 'burst into flames'

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025.

More than 400 migrants arrive in the UK crossing the Channel in small boats

Donna

Woman fights for life on Greek holiday with air conditioning or hot tub to blame

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News