Serving Met Police officer charged with string of sexual assaults over five year period

Met.Police officer at a road block on street leading to Parliament Square, London, to stop & divert traffic from an oncoming protest demonstration. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A serving Metropolitan Police officer is set to appear in court charged with a string of sexual assaults.

PC Joseph Reece, a Met officer attached to Roads and Transport Policing Command, was charged with six counts of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism on April 1.

Reece, who has since been suspended from duty, was first arrested on 25 May 2023 on suspicion of sexual assault by touching.

Allegations against the officer relate to claims made by two female victims, with the crimes said to have taken place over a four year period.

According to the Met, the incidents took place between 2018 and 2022 - a time when Reece was said to be off-duty.

Reece was subsequently arrested on suspicion of voyeurism on October 30, 2023.

Reece's second arrest was linked to a single female victim, with incidents taking place between 2020 and 2022 - once again taking place while the officer was off-duty.

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London. Picture: Alamy

The Met has since confirmed that the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

Reece is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 28.

He's the latest police officer to face criminal prosecution, after a serving Met officer was charged with a slew of sexual assaults last week, including four counts of rape, following an investigation by Surrey Police.

Dion Arnold has been charged with with four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault in connection with a report made earlier this year.

Pc Arnold, who was arrested by the Surrey force on Saturday March 29, attended Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 31 and was remanded in custody to next appear at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, 1 May.

In a statement, the Met: “The charges relate to a report made earlier this year, and conduct while PC Dion Arnold was off duty.