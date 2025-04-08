Serving Met Police officer charged with four counts of rape

A serving Met officer has been charged with a slew of sexual assaults, including four counts of rape, following an investigation by Surrey Police.

Dion Arnold has been charged with with four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault in connection with a report made earlier this year.

Pc Arnold, who was arrested by the Surrey force on Saturday March 29, attended Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 31 and was remanded in custody to next appear at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, 1 May.

In a statement, the Met: “The charges relate to a report made earlier this year, and conduct while PC Dion Arnold was off duty.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

“PC Dion Arnold is currently suspended from duty.”

This comes just weeks after Met Officer Samuel McGregor, 33, of the Central North command unit, was found guilty of rape.

He had previously pleaded not guilty.

The rape took place in London in May 2021, and the victim was known to McGregor.

She let friends know about the attack, and they reported it to police on her behalf.

Officers arrested McGregor the next day.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, in charge of policing for the Central North command unit: “I am sickened by McGregor’s abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the victim.

“There is simply no place for individuals like McGregor in the Met, and we will continue to root out such vile individuals.

“I am proud of the officers who throughout the investigation displayed the care and compassion deserved by the victim, as they carried out interviews and gathered forensic evidence to show the extent of the abuse and develop a watertight case against McGregor.   

“Above all, I am pleased to see today’s result, which I hope brings some closure to the victim.

“Now that criminal proceedings have taken place, McGregor will face a misconduct hearing at the earliest opportunity.”

