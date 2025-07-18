Seven arrested as 'shoplifters' attack 11 police officers in north London

High Road, Wood Green. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Seven people have been arrested, including a boy as young as 12, after 11 Met officers were attacked on a high street in Wood Green, north London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police responded to calls of a large group attempting to steal from a shop on High Road, Wood Green, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Seven people reportedly assaulted them as crowds filmed the shocking incident on their mobile phones in the busy shopping district.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman has confirmed that 11 officers received minor injuries.

They were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

A boy, 12, was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and criminal damage. He was later released with no further action.

Read more: Police vans attacked as clashes erupt after anti-immigrant mob descends on Epping asylum hotel

Read more: 13 Met Police front counters set to shut amid budget crisis, leaked plans reveal





On Wednesday, two boys aged 16 and 15 and from Wood Green and Ilford were charged with assault on a police officer.

A girl, 13 was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for affray while a 29-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer and affray.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman was detained for common assault.

The suspects were released on bail pending further investigation.

A Met spokesperson said: “Four teenagers, a child and two adults were arrested following a large disturbance in High Road, Wood Green at 4.53pm on Tuesday, July 15.

“Officers responded to reports of a large group attempting to steal items from a shop in Wood Green.

“Upon their arrival, seven people attacked officers and were subsequently arrested for assaulting a police officer, racially aggravated public order, affray, common assault and criminal damage.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”





