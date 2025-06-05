Sex offender who was 'high ranking' moderator of online paedophile ring that livestreamed child sexual abuse jailed

5 June 2025, 13:50

Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children
Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children. Picture: NCA

By Ella Bennett

A convicted sex offender who was a "high ranking" moderator of an online paedophile ring has been sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison.

Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children and discussed child sexual abuse material.

British NCA officers were alerted to the site by the FBI in the US, with intelligence that indicated users were using an encrypted platform to create and share livestreamed child sexual abuse images and videos.

Users of the site were either 'hunters', who would enter chatrooms and engage with children and share their targets, or 'cappers' who would groom child victims and covertly record sexual activity of them to share within the group.

Within the group, the organisers would set rules, add and remove users and discuss how they could best hide their crimes to avoid detection by law enforcement.

NCA officers worked with partners overseas to infiltrate the group to identify offenders in the UK and around the world.

The man was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court
The man was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Hyde was identified as a top moderator of the site and was involved in the vetting of other paedophiles wishing to enter the group.

Hyde was arrested at his home by officers in May 2024. A small amount of cannabis and cocaine was also found at his address.

He answered no comment to all questions during interview.

He was charged with a number of offences and appeared at Basildon Crown Court where he pleaded guilty.

Hyde was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison at the same court.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Daniel Waywell said: "Michael Hyde was already a convicted paedophile but continued his horrific crimes, using virtual private networks to hide his offending and work with other child sexual abusers on an online secure private group.

"Their depraved chat room discussed the best tactics to prey on their vulnerable child victims and how they could get away with their offending.

"Hyde was a high ranking and valued member in the online paedophile ring and is a significant threat to children.

"The NCA, working with international partners, will continue our work to pursue offenders who put children at risk."

