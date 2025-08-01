Father of boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at campsite saw attacker

Police appeal for information after 8-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Scotland. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

The father of an eight-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted saw the suspect running away from his son's tent, police have confirmed.

The boy was camping with his family in Drumnadrochit when a man approached the child in his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite between midnight and 1am on Thursday July 31.

He sexually assaulted the boy before leaving the area.

His father, who was sleeping in an adjacent tent, saw the suspect leave his tent, at which point he asked the man what he was doing.

Speaking at a press conference in Inverness, Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: "At the time, the father has overheard the incident, has come out, and has seen the man walking away from the tent.

"I'm not going to go into details of the assault but it was a sexual assault on an eight-year-old child, hugely traumatising on the child, hugely traumatising on the family and naturally worrying to the community."

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 35 and 50-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall and bald.

Enquiries into the assault are ongoing and the boy is receiving support from specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod said: “This sexual assault was carried out on a young boy, who was camping overnight with his family and it is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

"A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations, including carrying out enquiries in the local area and reviewing all available CCTV footage.

"I would urge anyone who was staying in the Drumnadrochit area to come forward, as any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital.

"Please think back - do you recognise anyone who matches the description of the suspect?Or did you see anyone behaving in a strange manner, giving cause for concern, or loitering in the area?

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, or who has seen something suspicious.

"We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

"This incident will be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"Please be reassured this is a significant investigation and there will be a large police presence in the area.

"This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division.

"Anyone with any concerns or information can approach these officers."

If you have any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0167 of 31 July, 2025. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.