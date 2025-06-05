Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in 'hit-and-run' that left e-bike rider, 18, fighting for his life

By Asher McShane

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy died following a hit-and-run collision in Sheffield.

The teenage pedestrian died in a collision involving an electric bike and a grey Audi in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Staniforth Road in the Darnall area shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, while an 18-year-old man, who was the rider of the electric bike, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

It was reported that the grey Audi failed to stop at the scene.

Police said a man and woman in their forties have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: "We know that this incident will have caused significant concern in the local community, and tonight our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones following this tragic incident.

"Our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace and we currently have a scene in place on Staniforth Road as we continue to piece together the circumstances.

"We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy's family.

"If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation, then please share this with us - it may form an important part of our investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 or report it to the police online, quoting incident number 630 of June 4 2025.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.