Two teenagers arrested after boy, 17, fatally stabbed in Shepherd's Bush

6 April 2025, 13:20 | Updated: 6 April 2025, 13:31

Keiron Charles
Keiron Charles. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Shepherd's Bush.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush, at around 1.10pm on Saturday.

The incident took place near the junction with Du Cane Road and Old Oak Common Lane.

Emergency services attended and found two teenage boys who had suffered stab injuries, the Met said. One of them died at the scene.

He has since been named as 17-year-old Keiron Charles, who was from East Acton.

The other teenager – aged 16 – was taken to hospital with stab injuries and later arrested on suspicion of murder.

His injuries were assessed as non-life-changing and he was discharged from hospital before being taken into custody.

A third teenager, also aged 16, left the scene and an urgent investigation was launched to find him.

He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and taken into custody, where he also remains.

The incident happened on Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush.
The incident happened on Erconwald Street, Shepherd's Bush. Picture: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "This is an awful incident in which a teenager has lost his life. The thoughts of everyone in the Met remain with Keiron’s family and loved ones as they begin to come to terms with their tragic loss.

"Detectives have worked around the clock to follow every possible available line of enquiry and I’m pleased that we have made two arrests as part of our early enquiries.

"While we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage.

"I’d like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm on Saturday and witnessed the incident. Our team are also keen to speak to anyone who might have any other information that might assist us.

"Keiron had his whole life ahead of him and any information might prove vital in achieving justice on behalf of his family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 0207 175 2206, quoting reference 3435/05APR.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

