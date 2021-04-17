Shocking bodycam footage shows man attacking officer with huge sword

By EJ Ward

This is the shocking moment a police officer's finger was partially severed after being attacked by a man wielding a four-foot sword.

Officers were called to a flat in Dagenham, east London, to reports of a man behaving aggressively.

When they arrived, 62-year-old Anthony Browne lunged at the officer with a large sword which was hidden behind his back.

Bodycam footage shows the terrified officer fleeing as Browne brandished the weapon.

The officer manages to draw a Taser and then arrest his attacker.

Browne attacked the officer with a sword before being detained by officers. Picture: Met Police

The Met Police said the officer's hand was broken in the violence with one of his fingers partially severed.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but required surgery and ongoing treatment for the wound.

Browne has now been jailed for seven years and four months at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Browne was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, in charge of policing in East Area, said: “Anyone watching the body-worn video footage will agree that it is completely unacceptable that officers are met with extreme violence like this. The officer's colleagues were certainly quickly on scene when the alarm was raised. The fact his injuries were not life-threatening was fortunate, particularly for Browne, who could have found himself facing even more serious charges.

"I’m quite sure that this will have a lasting impact on the officer concerned who showed great courage in the face of danger.

“The dramatic escalation of violence and aggression shown by Browne highlights both the bravery and risks police officers often face, particularly in someone’s own home.

"It also demonstrates that anyone who assaults an officer whilst carrying out their duty, no matter what the circumstances, will find themselves before the courts, so be warned.”