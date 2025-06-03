Shocking footage shows award-winning officer sacked for ‘lack of respect’ after slamming knife-carrying teen to ground

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words. Picture: Dorset Police

By Frankie Elliott

Shocking footage shows the moment an award-winning police officer was sacked for a "lack of respect" after he slammed a knife-carrying teenager to the ground while arresting him.

PC Lorne Castle was filmed grabbing the 15-year-old boy—who was suspected of assault—and pushing him into a wall in Bournemouth.

During the confrontation, a Stanley-type knife fell out of the teenager’s waistband.

PC Castle’s actions during the arrest ultimately led to his dismissal from Dorset Police. However, the force was criticised for this decision after it emerged the teen was suspected of assaulting two people, including an elderly gentleman.

In response to the criticism, Dorset Police released the full bodycam footage of the incident, captured by PC Castle’s partner, to allow the public to draw their own conclusions.

Vid of award-winning police officer arresting a knife-carrying teenager

In the video, PC Castle can be seen pushing the teenager to the ground before shouting: “Get on the ground. Get down. Get down. Show me your fing hands, now. Put your fing hands behind your [back].”

The distressed youth screams, “I can’t,” while the officer remains on top of him.

Despite the efforts of PC Castle’s female colleague to de-escalate the situation, the officer continues to yell in the teenager’s face, shouting: “Right, listen, stop screaming like a little b****. Do you understand that? Shut up."

He continues: “Roll over. Right, you try resisting again, do you understand? Right, shut up.

"If you try resisting one more time—right, get your f***ing hands behind your back, do you understand? One hand at a time! One hand at a time. Stop screaming.”

After calling for another unit over the radio, PC Castle resumes shouting at the boy: “Right, stop resisting or I’m going to smash you. Do you understand? Put your hands behind your back.”

The officer then tells members of the public watching to “move back” before placing his hands on the boy’s face, prompting the teenager to cry out in apparent pain.

Throughout the arrest, the teenager can be heard screaming and shouting, “What have I done wrong?”

At one point, he begins crying and appears to struggle to breathe.

Senior officers were made aware of PC Castle’s conduct during the January 2024 arrest after his colleagues raised concerns.

This prompted a 16-month investigation and gross misconduct proceedings.

Last week, a misconduct panel found that PC Castle made the boy feel “frightened and intimidated” and showed him a “lack of courtesy and respect.”

The sacked officer tearfully apologised for his “out of character” actions during the police disciplinary hearing, admitting he “lost control” during the arrest.

He was found guilty of gross misconduct by a panel led by Wiltshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Deborah Smith.

He was dismissed without notice and barred from serving as an officer again.

The panel heard the boy had been suspected of assaulting an elderly man while riding an e-scooter, before becoming involved in a fracas with another youth outside McDonald’s.

PC Castle had first spotted the suspect walking up Richmond Hill in Bournemouth before conducting the stop.

Giving evidence, PC Castle said the boy’s resistance triggered flashbacks to his arrest of a county lines drug dealer 18 months earlier, which had left him fearing for his life.

PC Castle admitted he had overstepped the mark with his language and aggression and broke down in tears as he said: “I’m embarrassed by the video, and I apologise for my actions.

"Anyone who knows me, in public or private life, knows that is not how I behave. When he started screaming and resisting, I panicked and became overwhelmed.

"I did not choke the suspect, and I did not get him in a headlock. I was trying to keep his head still with the palm of my hand so he didn’t hit it.

"I did not put my full weight on him, as my knees were on the concrete. I only applied enough pressure to keep his body still.

"During the arrest, I saw the knife fall out of his waistband, so he was arrested for a knife offence. I think the arrest needed to be made, but I lost control of the situation.”