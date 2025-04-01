Shocking moment DPD driver in Shrewsbury is brutally beaten to death caught on camera

1 April 2025, 18:37 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 19:47

Two men have been found guilty of murder after beating a DPD driver Aurman Singh armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood.
Two men have been found guilty of murder after beating a DPD driver Aurman Singh armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Alice Padgett

Two men have been found guilty of murder after beating a DPD driver Aurman Singh armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and a piece of wood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Moment DPD driver in Shrewsbury is brutally attacked caught on camera

Aurman Singh, 23, lived in Smethwick and died after he was attacked and murdered in Shrewsbury by a group of men.

The attack happened in broad daylight in the middle of the day on August 21, 2023.

Mehakdeep Singh, aged 24, and Sehajpal Singh, aged 26, both formerly of Tipton, West Midlands, were found guilty of murder by a jury following a three-week trial at Stafford Crown Court. The men will be sentenced on Friday 11 April at Stafford Crown Court.

Aurman's injuries were so severe that there was no chance of him surviving and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The men fleeing after Aurman Singh was beaten to death.
The men fleeing after Aurman Singh was beaten to death. Picture: West Mercia Police

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, who led the investigation, said: "I am pleased with today's verdict, as the attack on Aurman almost two years ago was violent and calculated.

"Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, along with six other men carried out this attack in broad daylight on a quiet Shropshire street with only one intention – to kill him.

"They used inside information to get hold of Aurman’s delivery route, where they lay in wait for him, before using an arsenal of weapons against him knowing he was defenceless.

"Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, knowing what they had done then fled the country in an attempt to avoid being put in front of the courts and facing the consequences of their actions.

"It has been an incredibly complex investigation, which saw us work with police forces across the country and abroad, which has now led to seven men being found guilty for their part in Aurman’s death. I would like to thank my team for their hard work in getting us to this point.

"I hope today’s verdict provides Aurman’s family with some reassurance knowing that the men responsible for his death have been brought to justice."

Aurman Singh in his van moments before his death.
Aurman Singh in his van moments before his death. Picture: West Mercia Police
The moment Mehakdeep Singh, aged 24, and Sehajpal Singh, aged 26, were arrested in Austria
The moment Mehakdeep Singh and Sehajpal Singh were arrested in Austria. Picture: West Merica Police

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of the weapons, including a hockey stick and shovel, in nearby Hubert Way.

The Mercedes, which Mehakdeep and Sehajpal travelled in, was later found dumped on Kynaston Road in Shrewsbury.

The two men had called a taxi, which took them to Shrewsbury Railway Station where they got a train to Wolverhampton before fleeing abroad several days later.

Following an investigation by West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, officers were able to locate Mehakdeep and Sehajpal in Austria, and on May 20, 2024 they were arrested at an address in Hohenzell.

They were then later charged with Aurman’s murder.

Mehakdeep Singh, aged 24, and Sehajpal Singh, aged 26.
Mehakdeep Singh and Sehajpal Singh at Shrewsbury Railway Station. Picture: West Mercia Police
Mehakdeep Singh, aged 24, and Sehajpal Singh, aged 26.
Mehakdeep Singh and Sehajpal Singh at Wolverhampton Railway Station. Picture: West Mercia Police

In April 2024 four men - Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick - were all sentenced to 28 years each for Aurman’s murder.

A fifth man, known as the inside man, Sukhmandeep Singh, aged 24, of Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was convicted of manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in supplying Aurman’s delivery route to the group.

