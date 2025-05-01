Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

1 May 2025, 14:22 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 14:36

The dog chased the horses
The dog chased the horses and repeatedly made attempts to bite their legs . Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

Shocking body-worn camera footage shows two police horses attacked by an out-of-control dog in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police Horse Yvonne and Police Horse Snaffles were being ridden by officers on patrol when they were attacked by a dog in Shepherd's Busy Green on Monday April 28 at 11.30am.

The dog chased the horses and repeatedly made attempts to bite their legs while the owner struggled to get the pet back under control.

Members of the public ultimately had to step in to help detain the dog.

Yvonne, recognisable for her big ears, is 13 years old and has been a police horse since October 2020. Snaffles, aged 15, has previously starred in Activity Ride, the Mounted Branch's performance at Olympia, and has been involved in public order policing in central London.

Thankfully, both Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well at their stables with minor injuries and the officers were unharmed.

Met police horses seen being attacked by dog on bodycam

Sergeant Astley, from the Met Police’s Mounted Branch, said: “What should have been a routine patrol turned out to be unexpectedly eventful, where our hardworking police horses were sadly injured in the course of their duty. Fortunately Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well and being looked after in their stables.

“We know horses are not a common sight in the capital but we urge all owners to keep their dogs under control to prevent this happening again."

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The dog was seized and later returned to its owner.

Police horses Yvonne and Snuffles were attacked by an out-of-control dog
Police horses Yvonne and Snaffles were attacked by an out-of-control dog. Picture: Met Police

A person can receive an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to six months (or both) for having a dog seriously out of control. If the dog injuries someone this can increase to up to five years in prison.

It is advisable for owners to keep their dogs on the lead if they don’t have sufficient recall, to ensure the safety of the animal and others around them.

Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on ‘X’ and quote CAD2691/28APR25.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Daniel Graham, 39, (bottom right) Adam Carruthers, 32, (top right) each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree

'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury
Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,

Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

Members of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap : Mo Chara, also know as Liam Og O Hannaidh (C), Moglai Bap also known as Naoise O Caireallain (L) and DJ Provai also known as JJ O Dochartaigh (R)

Counter-terror police launch investigation in to Kneecap after 'kill your local MP' call

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway
.

Ex Met chief Lord Hogan-Howe slams 'awful' gross misconduct probe into officer who shot dead Chris Kaba

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News