Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

The dog chased the horses and repeatedly made attempts to bite their legs . Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

Shocking body-worn camera footage shows two police horses attacked by an out-of-control dog in London.

Police Horse Yvonne and Police Horse Snaffles were being ridden by officers on patrol when they were attacked by a dog in Shepherd's Busy Green on Monday April 28 at 11.30am.

The dog chased the horses and repeatedly made attempts to bite their legs while the owner struggled to get the pet back under control.

Members of the public ultimately had to step in to help detain the dog.

Yvonne, recognisable for her big ears, is 13 years old and has been a police horse since October 2020. Snaffles, aged 15, has previously starred in Activity Ride, the Mounted Branch's performance at Olympia, and has been involved in public order policing in central London.

Thankfully, both Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well at their stables with minor injuries and the officers were unharmed.

Sergeant Astley, from the Met Police’s Mounted Branch, said: “What should have been a routine patrol turned out to be unexpectedly eventful, where our hardworking police horses were sadly injured in the course of their duty. Fortunately Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well and being looked after in their stables.

“We know horses are not a common sight in the capital but we urge all owners to keep their dogs under control to prevent this happening again."

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The dog was seized and later returned to its owner.

A person can receive an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to six months (or both) for having a dog seriously out of control. If the dog injuries someone this can increase to up to five years in prison.

It is advisable for owners to keep their dogs on the lead if they don’t have sufficient recall, to ensure the safety of the animal and others around them.

Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on ‘X’ and quote CAD2691/28APR25.