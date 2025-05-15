Singer Chris Brown charged with grievous bodily harm over alleged ‘bottle attack’ at London nightclub

The American musician was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

R&B singer Chris Brown has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The American musician was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He was charged on Thursday evening and remains in police custody.

Brown is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a nightclub in Mayfair, central London, in February 2023.

The Sun said the 36-year-old flew into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025. Picture: Getty

Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: "We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

"The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023.

"He will have his first court appearance on Friday 16 May at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The Go Crazy singer is set to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.