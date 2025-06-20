Breaking News

Six arrested as 'protesters attacked' outside Iranian embassy in London

By Asher McShane

Six men have been arrested after two protesters were attacked outside the Iranian Embassy this morning.

The two victims were set upon outside the embassy, opposite Hyde Park in central London.

Pictures from the scene show two people being treated by paramedics on stretchers and receiving oxygen, while the alleged attackers were seen being hauled away in handcuffs.

The MailOnline is reporting that two pro-Palestine protesters were attacked.

Around 40 protesters, including some holding Israeli and other flags, had earlier been held in a pen close to the embassy, according to witnesses.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: “Two men were treated for injuries at the scene and have been taken to hospital for further treatment by the London Ambulance Service.

“Police have cordoned off the area while initial investigations take place.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.56am today (20 June) to reports of an assault in Princes Gate, SW7.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and our Tactical Response Unit.

“We treated two patients at the scene and took one to hospital and one to a major trauma centre.”

The attack comes as the Israel-Iran war escalates.

Donald Trump has said that he would decide in the next fortnight whether or not his country would intervene in the conflict.