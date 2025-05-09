Six arrests in dawn raids over gangland feud

9 May 2025, 15:02 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 15:11

Six were arrested in the raid
By Rebecca Brady.

Armed police have executed six raids in Scotland, arresting six men linked to an ongoing gang feud in the east and west of the country.

LBC has been granted access to a raid in the east end of Glasgow, where two men aged 26 and 31 were arrested in connection with conspiracy to murder and directing serious organised crime.

eight armoured and armed officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit used a saw and battering ram to break down a large window in the front of property at 5.30am.

Shouts of 'armed police' were heard in the silent residential development before eight officers in full bullet-proof gear from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit used a saw and battering ram to break down a large window in the front of a property at 5.30am.

Dozens of other officers, including uniformed and plain clothed, then detained the suspects, driving them away in unmarked police cars.

Other raids took place at properties in the Barlanark, Maryhill, Hamiltonhill, Milton of Campsie and Wishaw areas.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with conspiracy to murder, while another 26-year-old faces possible drug charges.

Police arrested a 57-year-old in connection with proceeds of crime offences.

In Wishaw, the sixth man aged 42 was arrested linked with involvement in serious and organised crime.

A number of items, including a quantity of class B drugs and approximately £46,000 in cash, were also seized during the operation.

It all comes after months of retaliatory gang attacks, including fire-bombings of businesses, homes and cars in and around Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Last night, another attack took place in Edinburgh leaving a white car burnt out in a driveway.

Police say nobody was hurt but extensive enquiries 'remain ongoing'.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: "These arrests continue to highlight the hard work and dedication of officers to target those responsible for these attacks.

“While the number of incidents has continued to decrease since the start of this investigation, I want to reiterate that violence will not be tolerated and will not stop until we bring those responsible for this criminality to justice.

"We are working tirelessly to build cases and are following a number of significant lines of enquiry.

"The support of our communities is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling serious organised crime, preventing violence and getting justice for victims and I want to again thank the public for their help and information so far.

"If you know anything about these dangerous and abhorrent acts, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

