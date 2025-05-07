Six Bulgarian nationals facing years behind bars for part in Russian spy ring run from UK seaside guesthouse

7 May 2025, 06:05

A UK-based spy ring passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years, endangering the national interest and putting "many lives at risk", a court has heard.
A UK-based spy ring passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years, endangering the national interest and putting "many lives at risk", a court has heard. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Six Bulgarian nationals are facing years behind bars for their part in a Russian spy ring operated from a rundown UK seaside guesthouse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Female “honeytrap” agents Katrin Ivanova, 33, and Vanya Gaberova, 30, and competitive swimmer Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were found guilty at the Old Bailey in March of spying on an “industrial scale”, putting lives and national security at risk.

They are due to face sentencing at the same court from Wednesday, alongside ringleader Orlin Roussev, 47, his second-in-command Biser Dzhambazov, 44, and Ivan Stoyanov, 33, who admitted their roles.

They were directed by alleged Russian agent Jan Marsalek, 44, an Austrian businessman wanted by Interpol after the collapse of German payment processing firm Wirecard.

Read more: Horror as man in his 30s stabbed to death in city centre bank in front of shocked customers - with two men arrested

Read more: Children are being 'preyed on' in 'sickening' online 'modelling' scams - facing blackmail and sexual extortion

Marsalek acted as a go-between for Russian intelligence and Roussev, who led the operation from a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Orlin Roussev, Katrin Ivanova and Biser Dzhambazov are part of the alleged spy group
Orlin Roussev, Katrin Ivanova and Biser Dzhambazov are part of the alleged spy group. Picture: PA

It is believed to be one of the “largest and most complex” enemy operations to be uncovered on UK soil.

The network engaged in a series of surveillance and intelligence operations over three years in which spies were referred to as Minions – characters from animated film Despicable Me.

Roussev deployed the Minions with second-in-command Dzhambazov, who was in a love triangle with two of the team – his partner Ivanova and beautician Gaberova, jurors heard.

They targeted people and places of interest to the Russian state, and discussed using “lashes queen” Gaberova as a honeytrap to snare a high-profile journalist, dropped 100 litres of pigs’ blood on the Kazakhstan embassy in London by drone, and kidnapped a man on UK soil.

Spyware was recovered from the seaside hotel, described by Roussev in messages as his “Indiana Jones garage” – including audiovisual spy devices hidden inside a rock, men’s ties, a Coke bottle and a Minions cuddly toy.

The defendants, who are in custody, face sentences of up to 14 years in jail for the activities in the UK, Austria, Spain, Germany and Montenegro.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Young inmate looks out of the window of the Young Offenders Institution attached to Norwich Prison

Judges will be able to hand punishments to criminals who refuse to attend sentencing hearings in new powers
Horror as man stabbed to death in Derby city centre bank in front of shocked customers

Horror as man in his 30s stabbed to death in city centre bank in front of shocked customers - with two men arrested
Armed Metropolitan Police on duty in Westminster on 5th May 2025

Brits saved from 'dozens' of late-stage terror plots in recent years

File photo dated 11/10/23 of the removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.

'It's just a tree': Sycamore Gap defendant claims he couldn't understand huge outcry after it was felled
Elizabeth Odunsi was murdered just days before graduating as a nurse

Heartbreaking final TikTok of British student nurse stabbed to death just days before graduating from US university
Michael Redgrave acted as a drug dealer and courier delivering cocaine in the City of London and surrounding areas

Black cab driver admits using his taxi to deal cocaine across London

More UK News

See more More UK News

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate in front of members of the media outside of The Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Liverpool, north west England on January 23, 2025, ahead of the sentencing Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana

‘No proper answer’: Watchdog blasts police over handling of online misinformation amid Southport riots
Minimum age for train drivers to be lowered to 18 amid shortage

Minimum age for train drivers to be lowered to 18 in bid to tackle staff shortages and delays
Rhiannon (left) and Caitlyn were targeted by online modelling scams

Children are being 'preyed on' in 'sickening' online 'modelling' scams - facing blackmail and sexual extortion
Fire at apartment block in Canary Wharf as emergency services rush to the scene

Fire erupts at apartment block in Canary Wharf as 60 firefighters battle blaze

John Swinney announcing his new programme for government.

Peak rail fares scrapped and 100,000 more GP appointments as SNP bids for fifth election win
Hannah James was the partner of Shane Richardson

Girlfriend of Superbikes rider who died in horror crash suffers double tragedy as previous boyfriend also killed in motorcycle race nine years ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News