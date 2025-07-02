‘Smell detectors’ and AI cameras considered to monitor criminals

2 July 2025, 01:30

File photo dated 22/08/18 of a general view of HMP Pentonville, north London.
It could improve staff safety and also help detect if an offender in the community has breached licence conditions.

By Alice Padgett

Cameras fitted in offenders’ homes and “smell detectors” to catch out drug use in and outside of prison could be introduced as new technology to monitor criminals and curb reoffending.

Tech companies pitched devices to prisons and probation minister James Timpson on Tuesday, as ministers seek to overhaul the justice system.

A smell detector likened to the human nose, which uses synthetic brain cells and artificial intelligence to detect drugs such as spice or fentanyl, was among the proposals to be used in prisons and probation offices.

It could improve staff safety and also help detect if an offender in the community has breached licence conditions.

Companies developing artificial intelligence home monitoring were among the seven finalists of 90 submissions selected for the process.

A sign warning potential criminals that they are being watched, UK.
A sign warning potential criminals that they are being watched, UK. Picture: Alamy

AI cameras could be set up in homes of offenders in the community to check their behaviour on licence.

It comes as Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said emerging technology has the potential to "impose a digital prison outside of prison".

The Government has accepted recommendations from the independent sentencing review to tackle overcrowding behind bars, which will see fewer criminals jailed and more serving sentences in the community.

Lord Timpson said: "We inherited a justice system in crisis and in need of reform. Prisons and probation are working in analogue while tech drives forward a new digital age.

"That's why we have invited companies to present bold new ideas to help us deliver tough punishment and enhanced surveillance.

"Embracing new technologies will help us to protect victims, reduce reoffending and cut crime as part of our plan for change."

Other pitched tech ideas included software to help staff consistently input information on offenders and transcription tools to cut administrative tasks.

Successful proposals will be considered to be rolled out under pilot schemes.

Decisions on the plans are expected over the coming months.

