'Someone may know something': Influencer issues plea after £10million jewellery is stolen from her London mansion

Socialite influencer had £10 million of jewellery stolen from her London mansion. Picture: Social media

By Shannon Cook

The socialite influencer released CCTV footage of a burglar stealing £10 million of jewellery from her mansion in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Art collector and social media influencer Shafira Huang has asked for fellow victims of crime to rally together to protect 'local safety' and encourage a 'stronger police presence'.

She released CCTV footage showing the burglar following the jewellery heist.

The burglar reportedly climbed through a second-floor window at the art collector and cultural ambassador's home in Primrose Hill on December 7.

Ms Huang was not present when the burglary took place.

Among the stolen goods were £150,000 worth of Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash and £10.4million of 'bespoke jewellery'.

In an attempt to reclaim her prized possessions, Ms Huang offered rewards totalling £1.5million.

On Monday, she told her Instagram followers: "Every clue counts—I truly believe that if the responsible party is ever brought to justice, it will spare more families from enduring such a violation of safety and trust.

"I’m also inviting all those affected to join me in building a community initiative to enhance local safety and support a stronger police presence. Together, our unity can help ensure every law-abiding citizen enjoys the secure home they deserve."

She urges those who may know more about the burglary to come forward, writing on Instagram: "For months I’ve been silent and withdrew from social media, missing the chance to hear from those who care and to help advance the investigation.

"What I’m sharing in this video is to remind us that what was taken from me wasn’t just physical—it was deeply personal: moments with loved ones, markers of growth, including some of them passed down from my mother and memories that can’t be replicated.

"I believe someone, somewhere, may know something."

The art collector and cultural ambassador can be seen with her arm around Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson. Picture: Social media

In the video shared by the socialite, the burglar can be seen wearing a baseball cap, dark jacket and gloves while removing jewellery items and scouring a shelf laden with expensive handbags in a walk-in wardrobe.

Ms Huang paired the video with a detailed inventory of the stolen items.

Some of these items include a 3.03-carat Hermes ring, Chanel jewellery, a Van Cleef and Arpels clip, and a 'Fleur des Mers' ring featuring diamonds, sapphires and aquamarines.

The thief also took a gold and sapphire bracelet, Chopard diamond earrings, and a gold and emerald Chrome Hearts bracelet, as well as Katherine Wang pink sapphire earrings.

Ms Huang's family has offered a reward of £500,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, while an additional reward offers 10% of the value of discovered items.

Socialite influencer Ms Huang shares her lavish lifestyle with her 15,000 followers.

In one post, she can be seen perched on a luxurious private jet surrounded by Louis Vuitton suitcases.

In another post, the art collector and cultural ambassador can be seen with her arm around Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.