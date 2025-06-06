Exclusive

'Don’t let them hurt another child': Tony Hudgell’s plea as abusive mum set to walk free

Tony Hudgell, a 10-year-old boy who had both legs amputated after being abused as a baby. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A boy who was abused so severely by his parents he had to get his legs amputated "doesn’t want them to hurt another child,” his adoptive mother has told LBC.

Jody Simpson and Anthony Smith were jailed for 10 years in 2018 for torturing her son, Tony Hudgell, now 10.

Their child was just 41 days old when they assaulted him. He was untreated and in intense pain for up to 10 days, left with multiple fractures, dislocations and blunt trauma to the face.

This resulted in organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis. He later had to have his legs amputated due to the damage.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, his adoptive mother Paula Hudgells said she has been brought to tears by the ordeal he went through.

She said Tony's biggest fear is that Simpson and Smith could go on to abuse again.

It comes as Simpson is set to be released from prison early.

Jody Simpson was sentenced to 10 years in prison but is set for an early release. Picture: Kent Police

Ms Hudgells said: “Tony is fully aware of everything. Over the last year he’s really grown up. Now he refuses.. to refer to them as his parents.

“He has his own views on what should have happened and where they should be now.“His views originally were that they should have had the electric chair.

“But obviously now… he’s not bothered if they’re released.

“His biggest concern… he doesn’t want them to hurt another child.”

Simpson and Smith have both denied assaulting, ill treating or neglecting their child.

Simpson's release on license was initially set for August 2022 - the halfway mark of her sentence.

But her case was referred to the Parole Board by then justice secretary Dominic Raab. This put her release on hold.

A Parole Board spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Simpson was set to be released.

They said the choice to release her "solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community".

They added: "A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This was a horrific crime that saw Tony Hudgell mercilessly tortured by his birth parents and our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones.

"Now that the independent parole board has directed her release, Jody Simpson will be subject to strict supervision and licence conditions. She faces an immediate return to prison if she breaks the rules."

