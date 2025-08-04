Soulja Boy arrested on suspected firearms charge during LA traffic stop

Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Soulja Boy has been arrested after being charged with possession of a firearm during a traffic stop.

The rapper, best known for his debut single Crank That (Soulja Boy), was a passenger in a car when it was stopped in Fairfax, Los Angeles, on Sunday morning.

Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, was booked into jail shortly after 6am, the LAPD said.

"A passenger was detained and police arrested DeAndre Cortez Way for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm," the statement added.

US rapper Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023
US rapper Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

The rapper is yet to comment on the arrest, but possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is a felony.

It is unknown if Soulja Boy has been released as of Monday morning.

Cortez Way shot to fame in 2007 upon the release of Crank That, which shot to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for seven weeks.

The song earned him a nomination for best rap song at the Grammys.

This is the second time the rapper has been arrested for carrying a gun during an LA traffic stop, the first coming in 2014.

Earlier this year, he was ordered to pay more than £3m in damages to his former assistant after being found liable for sexual assault.

