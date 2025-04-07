'Spectacular fall from grace': Headteacher who attacked deputy faces ‘inevitable’ prison sentence

7 April 2025, 14:23

Headteacher Anthony John Felton pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent
Headteacher Anthony John Felton pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent . Picture: Facebook

By Caitlin Parr

A headteacher from south Wales is facing jail after admitting attacking his deputy at a Catholic secondary school in Neath Port Talbot.

Anthony John Felton, 54, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday morning via video-link from prison, where he pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent against Richard Pyke, 51.

Police were called to St Joseph's Roman Catholic Comprehensive School in Aberavon on the morning of Wednesday March 5, to reports of an assault.

Following the incident, Mr Pyke was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to an annual report from the school’s governing body, Mr Felton from Gorseinon, Swansea, was appointed headteacher in 2023.

Read more: Trump blames 'abusive' China as stock market plunges after tariffs - and bank warns of looming recession

Read more: Sadiq Khan tells LBC he won’t take any action after man filmed smoking crack on the Tube

John Hipkin KC, defending, told the court that Felton inflicted “a number of blows” to Mr Pyke during the attack, all of which had been caught on CCTV.

"The defendant is in the process of obtaining some references, which hasn't been an easy process from prison," he said.

"It is a serious matter, obviously, and it is whether the court requires further information about the defendant in the content of a pre-sentence report or not."

Judge Paul Thomas KC told the court that the offence was so serious that a prison sentence was “inevitable”.

Mr Hipkin said the case had a “unique background”, before adding: "On any view this is a spectacular fall from grace, to say the least."

No further details of the offence or circumstance surrounding the incident were heard.

"I don't think I will assist by a pre-sentence report,” the judge said, “because I am sure a prison sentence is inevitable. It is simply a question of fixing the length".

Anthony Felton was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on April 25.

Addressing the defendant, the judge added: "I think that will give you enough time to get any references or any other supporting documentation that you want to put before the court."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A plastic surgeon has been found guilty of attempting to murder a fellow doctor

Plastic surgeon guilty of attempting to murder colleague he wanted 'out of the way'

Police officer driving van that followed two teens before fatal e-bike crash will not face charges

Police officer driving van that followed two teens before fatal e-bike crash will not face charges
'Con Mum' has been charged with fraud

British 'Con Mum', 84, charged with £115k fraud after being accused of massive scam on son in Netflix doc
Keiron Charles

Two teenage boys charged with murder after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in west London

A police cordon in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham

Two arrests made after man in 50s shot dead in broad daylight in County Durham

Adam Woodhouse has been jailed for multiple offences including cyber-flashing, arson with intent and stalking

'I will go to prison for murder': Domestic abuser who made woman's life 'hell' jailed - as victims urged to come forward

More UK News

See more More UK News

Seven people were taken to hospital following the blaze

Seven people taken to hospital and eight homes evacuated after fire breaks out at block of flats
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has launched a public inquiry into the Southport murders after three young girls were killed last July.

Inquiry launched into Axel Rudakubana's Southport triple-murder

Belgrave Road in Pimlico, London.

'Councils should be able to seize empty homes', Labour-run Westminster says

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he won't take any action after a video emerged of a man taking crack cocaine on the Underground.

Sadiq Khan says 'people shouldn't break the law' after man filmed taking crack cocaine on the Tube
Emergency ambulances waiting outside the Whittington Hospital in Archway, Islington, London, UK

Patients miss vital prescription medicine while waiting in A&E - with long waiting times making things worse
Outrage as rescued surfer sets up fundraiser for new wetsuit - rather than RNLI

Outrage as rescued surfer sets up fundraiser for new wetsuit - rather than RNLI

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News