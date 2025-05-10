Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'hurled boiling water over prison officer' in 'pre-planned attack'

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'hurled boiling water over prison officer' in pre-planned attack. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An investigation has been launched after a prison officer was 'attacked with boiling water' by Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana.

The alleged attacked on the prison officer by Southport triple murderer Axel Rudakubana took place on Thursday at HMP Belmarsh where he is currently being held.

It comes just weeks after Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, reportedly attacked prison officers with boiling oil in a prison kitchen.

Rudakubana allegedly boiled the water used in the attack using a kettle in his cell, before hurling the scolding water at a prison officer.

It is claimed he targetted the prison officer through the hatch in the door of his cell, with the officer taken to hospital as a precaution.

The prison officer has since been discharged from hospital.

Shadow justice secretary, Robert Jenrick, said the alleged attack by Rudakubana was the “third astonishing security failure at a top security prison”.

In a post on X, Mr Jenrick said: “Warning after warning has been ignored."

“I personally raised security at HMP Belmarsh just last week," he continued in the post.

“This is a full blown crisis. No more lengthy ‘reviews’ – the Justice Secretary needs to act NOW.”

The incident has since been confirmed by the Prison Service, with a statement insisting such behaviour would "not be tolerated".

"Police are investigating an attack on a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh yesterday," a Prison Service spokesperson told the outlet.

"Violence in prison will not be tolerated and we will always push for the strongest possible punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff."

Rudakubana was arrested after his attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in which he killed Elsie Stancombe, seven, six-year-old Bebe King and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar.

The teenager was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 52 years - one of the highest minimum terms on record.

He also attacked eight other children and one of the instructors of the class, Leanne Lucas, as well as businessman John Hayes, who attempted to disarm him.

File photo dated 30/10/24 of court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing by videolink from Belmarsh prison at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court. Axel. Picture: Alamy

The prison officer involved in the alleged attack was released from hospital the same day, Sky News reports.

They are expected to go back to work next week at south-east London's Belmarsh prison.

The hatches in prison cell doors are usually used to pass medication to prisoners.

It comes just weeks after Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, allegedly attacked prison officers.

Abedi attacked three officers using hot cooking oil, before stabbing them with an improvised weapon, it is claimed.

Abedi, who is being held at HMP Frankland in County Durham for his role in the deadly attack eight years ago, inflicted "life-threatening" injuries on the three officers, according to the Prison Officers Association (POA).