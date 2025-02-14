Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'

14 February 2025, 22:11 | Updated: 14 February 2025, 22:19

Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison
Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Kit Heren

Axel Rudakubana's minimum 52-year jail sentence will not be sent to the Court of Appeal for review despite claims it is unduly lenient, the Attorney General has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Axel Rudakubana, 18, was jailed for minimum of 52 years in January, after murdering three girls at a dance class, but the sentence sparked criticism from a family involved in the attack and MPs, alongside calls for law changes.

Rudakubana received one of the highest minimum custody terms on record for the attack, at a Taylor Swift-themed class in The Hart Space in the Merseyside town in July last year, when he was 17.

He killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

On Friday Attorney General Lord Hermer KC said he would not be referring the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Read more: Southport hero who came face-to-face with Rudakubana as he rushed to save dying girls says it was 'like a horror film'

Read more: 'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change

Axel Rudakubana
Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Lord Hermer said: "The senseless and barbaric murder of three young girls in Southport last summer shocked our nation.

"No words come anywhere close to expressing the brutality and horror in this case.

"It was understandable that we received multiple requests to review the sentence under the unduly lenient sentence scheme, which is designed to identify and remedy gross errors made by judges.

"After careful consideration of independent legal advice and consultation with leading criminal barristers and the Crown Prosecution Service, I have concluded that this case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal.

"No-one would want the families to be put through an unnecessary further court process where there is no realistic legal basis for an increased sentence.

"The 52-year sentence imposed by the judge was the second longest sentence imposed by the courts in English history.

"Rudakubana will likely never be released and will spend the rest of his life in jail.

"The Government have set out the next steps that must now take place to ensure that these awful murders will be a line in the sand.

"My thoughts today are with the friends and families of Bebe, Elsie and Alice, as well as the other victims - your memories will not be forgotten."

The three girls killed in Southport have been named
Rudakubana killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King, and Elsie Dot Stancombe. Picture: Merseyside Police

Southport's MP, Patrick Hurley, previously asked the Attorney General to review the killer's sentence as "unduly lenient", saying it is "not severe enough".

A parent of one of the children who survived the attack, who cannot be named because the victim has been granted anonymity by the court, previously told The Sun that Rudakubana's crimes were so horrific that he should "rot in jail" and the "law needs changing".

After the sentencing, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, backed by shadow home secretary Chris Philp, said there was a "strong case" for amending the law to allow for whole-life orders to be imposed on people aged under 18 in some cases, which the Tories "will start to explore".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said at the time that the "vile offender will likely never be released".

Rudakubana's punishment is thought to be the longest imposed on a killer of his age.

He cannot legally receive a whole-life order, a punishment reserved for offenders aged 21 and over or, in rare cases, those aged 18 to 20, because of his age at the time of the attack.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Jaden Sheriff.

Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend's neighbour over 'blue balls', sentenced to life imprisonment
Ada Bikakci

Girl, 9, killed after being hit by London bus, as driver charged with driving while drunk or on drugs
oxford street with shoppers

Two arrested in Oxford St 'celebrity romance scam' after victims coerced into sending £200k to 'well-known boyfriends'
One of the UK's 'most wanted' men sentenced to 12 years in prison after drug dealer evaded police for four years

One of the UK's 'most wanted' fugitives jailed for 12 years after drug dealer hunted down by police in Portugal
Danielle McLaughlin's killer Baghat was finally found guilty today

Indian man is found guilty of raping and murdering Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in a field in Goa
Una Crown

Bloody fingernails of murdered widow, 86, help convict killer 12 years after she was stabbed and set on fire at home

More UK News

See more More UK News

Rob and Lindsey Burrow a few weeks before he died

Rob Burrow's wife reveals heartbreaking moment she knew rugby league star 'couldn't go on' with MND struggle
The fire broke out at the Chiltern Firehouse

Fire engulfs celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse as 100 evacuated from luxury hotel

Trump confirms he will meet Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks'

Trump to meet with Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks' - as JD Vance slams Europe in fiery speech
Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture
The woman was attacked by a shark

Horror as woman loses both hands after being mauled by shark as husband desperately fights it off
Addenbrookes hospital, Cambridge

Children's surgeon suspended after nine operations fall 'below standards' in Cambridge

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News