'Spiritual healer', 77, jailed for raping woman who he said had spirit inside that would kill her

A 'spiritual healer' known as ‘Papa B’ who ran a shop in Brixton for over 30 years has been jailed for rape and sexual assault. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A 'spiritual healer' known as ‘Papa B’ who ran a shop in Brixton for over 30 years has been jailed for rape and sexual assault of a woman who went to him for treatment.

Bernard Williams, 77, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday, July 11 and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Williams was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault, but detectives are appealing to further victim-survivors, as they believe Williams’ offending has the potential to have been more widespread.

An investigation was launched in 2021 after officers received a report of rape and sexual assault from the victim.

In November 2020 the victim had become unwell and was recommended a spiritual treatment and visited Williams at his shop, 'Original Products', Market Row, Brixton.

Williams told the victim there was a spirit inside of her which would eventually kill her.

Over the coming months, Williams convinced the victim of his ‘healing capability’.

The victim purchased a guard ring and healing bath from Williams, and her mother’s house was ‘cleaned of spirits’.

These acts cost the victim and her family over £13,000.

After these measures were unsuccessful, Williams began referring to the need to have sex to remove the spirits.

On 12 January 2021, Williams turned up at the victim’s house unannounced to ‘anoint’ her where he proceeded to sexually assault and rape the victim.

Following the attack, Williams maintained contact with the victim, eventually telling her the process had not worked, and the spirit was back inside her.

The victim purchased a guard ring and healing bath from Williams,. Picture: Met Police

Following Williams’ sentencing, detectives are appealing for any other potential victim-survivors to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have bought services from Williams at his store in Market Row, Brixton.

Williams was seen as an elder who was widely known in the community having owned a shop that had been established for 30 years.

Detectives suspect that he may have abused this position to offend against other women in the way he did in this case.

Williams is also known to have visited the homes of other customers.

Detectives suspect that Williams may have abused this position. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Tom Palmer, who led the Met's investigation, said: “Williams’ offending is shocking. He abused the trust of the victim, which was built on the respect he had gained within the community, to get close to them and commit the offences.

“I would like to commend the victim on her strength throughout the investigation and thank her for her support throughout the court processes.

“Every woman deserves to feel safe and the Met is dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls by hunting down predatory men.

“We are concerned given the number of clients ‘Papa B’ may have assisted, his position the community for 30 years and his distinctive methods, there may be further victim-survivors who have not yet come forward.

“I would encourage anyone affected to get in contact with us if you feel able – you will be listened to and receive specialist support and guidance, not only from the police but independent charities and services."

Survivors are encouraged to contact the police by reporting online, or by emailing NWMailbox.Sapphire@met.police.uk who will arrange contact with them.

Alternatively, they can call 0208 733 6311 (0700-2300hrs Mon-Fri) to speak with an officer.

The 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line is a free phone and online chat service for anyone aged 16+ in England and Wales who has experienced something sexual that they didn’t want, didn’t consent to or are feeling confused about – no matter when or where it happened. Specialist staff are there to listen, answer questions and offer emotional support. They can be contacted through their website on 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk or by calling 0808 500 2222.