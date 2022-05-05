'Sporting role model' teacher, 28, charged with grooming schoolboy

Supply teacher arrested for allegedly grooming a schoolboy for sex. Picture: Facebook

By Liam Gould

A supply teacher, 28, is set to appear in court after being accused of inappropriately communicating and grooming a schoolboy for sex.

Ammy Singleton has been charged with communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

The teacher from Port Augusta, South Australia, was arrested a few days before Christmas last year before being charged with communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in Port Augusta, South Australia, between November 1 and 30 last year.

Prosecutors requested to Port Augusta Magistrates Court for more time to gather and analyse evidence, as well as meet with the alleged victim and his family.

Singleton was detained by police on 23 December last year, around a month after the incidents allegedly took place, and later appeared in court on February 14.

The former teacher has been described as a "sporting role model" by locals in the area.

Port Augusta West Primary School principal David Lawton - the headteacher of the school where Singleton worked - sent a letter to concerned parents about the arrest.

It was mentioned in the letter that Singleton only worked one day at the school in July 2020 as a temporary relief teacher. It also broke the news to parents that she had been charged with a child sex offence.

"The incident does not involve any students at our school and the information available to the school suggests there is no need for any concern for any children at our school," it read.

Read More: 'Perverse' woman jailed for having sex with schoolboy twice at her home

Ammy Singleton has been charged with communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity. Picture: Facebook

Read More: 'Master of deceit': Female teacher, 39, guilty of molesting two primary schoolboys

"Ms Singleton has bail conditions that prevent her from engaging in any child-related work.

"I understand this is distressing information."

He added: "If you have any concerns about the safety and welfare of your child, please feel free to contact me directly at the school."

The incidents are said to have taken place with a student at a different school, but no further details on the case have been released by Australian police.

The next session of court is due to take place 20 July.