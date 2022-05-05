'Sporting role model' teacher, 28, charged with grooming schoolboy

5 May 2022, 15:08

teacher
Supply teacher arrested for allegedly grooming a schoolboy for sex. Picture: Facebook

By Liam Gould

A supply teacher, 28, is set to appear in court after being accused of inappropriately communicating and grooming a schoolboy for sex.

Ammy Singleton has been charged with communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

The teacher from Port Augusta, South Australia, was arrested a few days before Christmas last year before being charged with communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in Port Augusta, South Australia, between November 1 and 30 last year.

Prosecutors requested to Port Augusta Magistrates Court for more time to gather and analyse evidence, as well as meet with the alleged victim and his family.

Singleton was detained by police on 23 December last year, around a month after the incidents allegedly took place, and later appeared in court on February 14.

The former teacher has been described as a "sporting role model" by locals in the area.

Port Augusta West Primary School principal David Lawton - the headteacher of the school where Singleton worked - sent a letter to concerned parents about the arrest.

It was mentioned in the letter that Singleton only worked one day at the school in July 2020 as a temporary relief teacher. It also broke the news to parents that she had been charged with a child sex offence.

"The incident does not involve any students at our school and the information available to the school suggests there is no need for any concern for any children at our school," it read.

Read More: 'Perverse' woman jailed for having sex with schoolboy twice at her home

news
Ammy Singleton has been charged with communicating to make a child amenable to sexual activity. Picture: Facebook

Read More: 'Master of deceit': Female teacher, 39, guilty of molesting two primary schoolboys

"Ms Singleton has bail conditions that prevent her from engaging in any child-related work.

"I understand this is distressing information."

He added: "If you have any concerns about the safety and welfare of your child, please feel free to contact me directly at the school."

The incidents are said to have taken place with a student at a different school, but no further details on the case have been released by Australian police.

The next session of court is due to take place 20 July.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

costa blanca

Murder probe launched after British pensioner shot dead in Costa Blanca home
Rachel Riley says she was upskirted by a male celebrity at a party.

Rachel Riley reveals she caught male celebrity secretly upskirting her at party
Star Hobson's great-grandfather David Fawcett has called for an overhaul of children's protection services following the death of the toddler.

Just 3% of child cruelty reports lead to court as Star Hobson's family call for change
Sheila and Clay Fletcher were released on May 3 and May 4 after each posted $300,000 bond, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis, over the death of their daughter Lacey (left).

Parents charged with murder of daughter 'fused' to sofa in own waste leave jail on $300k bond
Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham.

'Kindest soul': Tributes paid to Essex shopping centre victim as man charged with murder
Zara Phythian appeared in 2016's Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange actress's husband says woman accusing couple of sexual abuse is 'evil'

More UK News

See more More UK News

The mother of Baby P is set to be freed from prison.

Baby P's killer mum Tracey Connelly to be freed after Parole Board rejects govt challenge
A woman has been awarded almost £3,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal after she used racist language towards colleagues

Sacked woman wins £3k compensation despite calling colleagues a 'P***' and 'gypsy c***'
Rates rose to 1% in the fourth consecutive increase since December

Bank of England's recession warning as interest rate hits 13-year high
A black pensioner who has been threatened with jail for playing board games too loudly, said he is being racially "discriminated" against.

Black OAP blasts 'racist' court order threatening him with jail for playing dominoes too loudly
The Queen will not attend any of this year's garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

Queen will not attend this year's royal garden parties amid mobility issues
The 'It's Coming Home' song 'could be axed over fears it's offensive'.

FA shoot down claims 'It's Coming Home' England anthem axed for offending other nations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police