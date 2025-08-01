Man 'repeatedly stabbed with a kitchen knife' in attack near luxury hotel in Mayfair

1 August 2025, 15:50

Brook's Mews, Mayfair.
Brook's Mews, Mayfair.

By Alice Padgett

A man has allegedly been stabbed five times with a knife in an unprovoked attack near a five-star hotel in Mayfair.

A man, 47, was repeatedly stabbed around 7:30am on Thursday behind Claridge's Hotel.

Witnesses from the businesses nearby Brook's Mews reported the victim was stabbed three times in the abdomen, once in the back and once in the arm.

The area was cordoned off and a knife found on the floor.

"As I got into work I saw police and ambulances present," a witness told MailOnline.

"[Police] said the person was attacked randomly and stabbed five times - three times in the abdomen, once in the back and once in the arm.

Davies Street and facade of Claridge's 5-star hotel, Mayfair, London.
Davies Street and facade of Claridge's 5-star hotel, Mayfair, London.

"Apparently nothing was stolen. Apparently the suspect fled before the police arrived.

"We saw one person - apparently a man - taken away in an ambulance."

They added: "It was quite scary to have all that happening as we got into work."

A Met Police officer told the publication officers were investigating the innocent and there were no fatalities.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.53am today to reports of a stabbing on Brook's Mews, Mayfair.

"We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. 

"We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London's Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

"We treated a patient and took them to a local hospital as a priority."

Detective Chief Inspector Anne Linton, from the Central West Command Unit said: "We’d like to reassure the public that officers are carrying out a fast-paced and thorough investigation, and would encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting CAD 1377/31JULY.

"Or you can remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

