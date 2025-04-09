'Truly devastated': Family of man, 60, shot through front window pay tribute to 'much-loved father, granddad and partner'

9 April 2025, 18:26 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 18:34

c
Barry Dawson was blasted once through the downstairs window of his terraced house in Stanley, County Durham, on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

The devastated family of a 60-year-old man who was shot dead in his own home have paid tribute, saying he was a "much-loved father, granddad and partner".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A team of 35 detectives is working on the inquiry into the murder of Barry Dawson, who was blasted once through the downstairs window of his terraced house in Stanley, County Durham, on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, his family said: "Barry was a much-loved father, granddad and partner who will be greatly missed.

"We are truly devastated, and his loss will leave an enormous gap in our lives."

Barry Dawson
Barry Dawson's family continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers. Picture: Facebook

Mr Dawson's family continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Sunday remain in police custody.

Durham Police said there will continue to be a significant police presence in the Elm Street area of South Moor, Stanley, where Mr Dawson lived.

Read mire: Tributes paid to 'thoroughly decent’ dad, 60, shot dead through window in broad daylight in County Durham

Read more: Two arrests made after man in 50s shot dead in broad daylight in County Durham

Footage shows moment gunman opens fire through house window in County Durham

The force said detectives were pursuing several lines of inquiry including the movements of a white Seat Arona registration NA24 OJK, which was in the Stanley and Annfield Plain area on Saturday.

Doorbell camera footage has emerged of the shooting in which two figures can be seen approaching Mr Dawson's home, one smashing the window and another, in a hood, firing once through the blinds, before the pair run off.

A man can then be heard shouting: "They've killed me dad."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed while at the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child

Man found guilty of murdering mother in front of her daughter at Notting Hill Carnival

Maureen Rickards, 50, stabbed her husband, Jeremy, 65, to death before taking his bank card, disposing of the murder weapon and attempting to pin the blame for his death on others

Wife who murdered husband and buried his dismembered body in garden jailed for 22 years

Snooker table and snooker ball

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children as young as seven
The attack took place in a restaurant in Willesden

Moment knife attacker 'films victim' while stabbing him during horror attack in London restaurant
Dismembered body of British scientist found in suitcase after vanishing in Columbia

Tributes paid to 'warm and funny' London scientist after his 'dismembered body was found in suitcase' in Colombia
Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with five trafficked women at showbiz party

More UK News

See more More UK News

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, right, accompanied by his wife Sarah, left,

Death of premature daughter was ‘greatest loss’, says Sarah Brown, wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown
Severe travel delays can be expected on Easter weekend, as schools break up from April 4 to April 21.

Easter weekend travel chaos looms as disruption expected on roads, rail and flights

Bryant

Minister has 'had enough' of Birmingham bin strikes, as he blasts unions over 'disgraceful' behaviour
Members of Unite in Birmingham launched an all-out strike last month in a dispute over pay and jobs, which is causing misery for residents who say they face a public health crisis.

Birmingham Council tells residents to 'wash hands' amid bin strikes as 'mountains of rubbish' lines the streets
Weeks’ worth of rubbish has piled up on the streets across Birmingham.

Birmingham residents warned of ‘bin raider’ scammers targeting people’s rubbish as strike enters fifth week
The tribunal heard of a culture of “banter” and “pranking” at the Scania truck depot

Apprentice sacked for threatening to 'f*** up' colleague who ‘poked holes in his sandwiches’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News