Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris 'accepts involvement in racist attack' that led to teenager's death

Stephen Lawrence, 18, was murdered by a gang of racists in south-east London in 1993. Picture: PA

One of Stephen Lawrence's killers, David Norris, has reportedly accepted his involvement in a racist assault that led to the teenager's death, according to the Parole Board.

Stephen Lawrence, 18, was murdered by a gang of racists in south-east London in 1993.

Only two of his killers have ever faced justice - Gary Dobson and David Norris - with both jailed for life in 2012, with Norris having always denied his involvement in the attack.

The original police investigation into the teenager's death was marred by institutional racism in the Met, incompetence and alleged corruption.

Norris, 48, was jailed for a minimum of 14 years and three months for murder in January 2012 at the end of an Old Bailey trial that hinged on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

He is set to face his first parole hearing on a date yet to be fixed, and on Thursday the Parole Board granted an application for the hearing to be held in public.

In the ruling, vice chairman of the board, Peter Rook KC, said: "After the trial, Mr Norris continued to deny the offence."Recent reports now suggest he has accepted he was present at the scene and punched the victim but claims that he did not wield the knife.

"He does not accept he holds racist views."

The report also detailed "continuing significant risks" to Norris's safety in prison."He has been the victim of at least three assaults whilst in prison," Mr Rook said.

"On two occasions he received serious injuries. The latest was in November 2022."

He was diagnosed with PTSD in November 2023, according to the report.

Norris's lawyers argued against the parole hearing being held in public, saying it will increase the risk to his safety and that the inmate will not be able to give his "best evidence" over concerns that the media will "sensationalise the proceedings".

Mr Lawrence's parents are said to be supportive of the public hearing.

His father, Neville Lawrence, has previously said he is not satisfied with Norris getting parole, but if he can show remorse he will accept it.

Mr Lawrence told the Daily Mail: "He would have to say he was sorry for killing Stephen and that he had changed his ways and apologise to our family (for me to accept his release).

"I am not satisfied with him getting parole but what I am saying is if he can show remorse and show he's changed then I will accept that."