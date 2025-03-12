Stockwell teenager's shooting was premeditated court hears - as gun still to be found

Lathaniel Burrel. Picture: Met Police

By Fraser Knight.

The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in South London last week was ‘targeted and premeditated’, a court has heard.

Prosecutors say Lathaniel Burell was shot in the chest by a ‘lone gunman who was wearing an orange-coloured Just Eat top and motorbike helmet’ near to Stockwell Underground Station, on Tuesday 4th March.

He was pronounced dead on Paradise Road, after emergency services were called shortly after 2.30pm.

Two people have been charged with his murder - a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man, named as Omar Prempeh.

Appearing by video link at the Old Bailey, Mr Prempeh spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, as the court heard he’d allegedly assisted Lathaniel’s killer.

Sitting on a red sofa in a grey prison-issued tracksuit, the 32-year-old kept his arms folded for much of the hearing, while relatives of Lathaniel Burrell listened in the court room.

The judge heard that the person who fired the shot towards the teenager is still wanted by police and the weapon used hasn’t been recovered.

The prosecutor, Ben Holt, told the Old Bailey that Mr Prempeh is alleged to have taken the gunman to the moped he was driving before the shooting and assisted him to flee afterwards.

He said: “The prosecution claims that this was a targeted attack on the victim. It appears to be a premeditated fatal shooting in the street.”

Omar Prempeh was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded into custody ahead of another court appearance on 29th May.

Separately, a 17-year-old boy charged by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday, is due to appear at Bromley Youth Court.