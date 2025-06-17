Charity boss found stabbed to death in London home after police rushed to scene following 'gas explosion'

Annabel Rook. Picture: LinkedIn, LBC

By Henry Moore

The head of a women’s charity has been named as the victim of a suspected murder after police discovered her body following reports of an explosion at a house in north-east London today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mum-of-two Annabel Rook, 46, was found with fatal stab wounds at her house in Stoke Newington when firefighters and police attended the scene in response to a fire at the property.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of murder before being taken to hospital.

Two children, ages 9 and 7, have also been taken to hospital but are not believed to have been in the house at the time of the gas explosion.

Read more: Warning issued over people posting medical procedures on TikTok or Instagram 'for likes'

Mum-of-two Annabel Rook, 46, was found with fatal stab wounds at her house in Stoke Newington. Picture: Linkedin

Six fire engines with crews from Stoke Newington, Holloway, Islington and Homerton fire stations responded to the incident on Dumont Road in the borough of Hackney just before 5am.

The blaze is now under control, but a cordon remains in place.

Ms Rook was the founder of refugee charity MamaSuze, which worked with “marginalised and displaced people.”

Confirming her death, Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the local area, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder at the scene and will be conducting interviews as soon as possible, to establish the full circumstances that led to Annabel’s death. While enquiries continue, at this early stage we do believe this to be a domestic-related incident.

“We understand what happened will cause concern within the Hackney community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out the investigation. We are working closely alongside our partners at Hackney Council to help support those residents locally who have been impacted by this.”

One neighbour told The Sun: “I knew them and their kids very well. We are in complete shock. Our daughter was their babysitter.

“Smoke was billowing around the street and we had to shut all our windows.

The home's bay windows were destroyed in the blast. Picture: LBC

“It is lucky nothing happened to nobody else.”

Ms Rook prided herself on her extensive charity work, writing on social media: “I have been working with marginalised and displaced people for over 20 years.

“I believe the ability to play and create should be a fundamental human right and in my work I aim to enable people to be creative and help them find their voice.

“At MamaSuze, we strive to create a joyful, inclusive space dedicated to enhancing the lives of women and children who are survivors of forced displacement and gender based violence.

“We build a strong community through offering diverse workshops in different art forms that nurture creativity, foster social connections and rebuild confidence and identity.”

A police cordon remains in place. Picture: LBC

One local, 29-year-old Halil Youdjel, described the moment he heard the explosion. "It was 5.50am I was asleep and suddenly bang," he said."At the beginning I thought someone hit the wall with the car. I looked out the window and saw smoke coming out of the house and saw glass shattered.

"By the time I got out police and ambulance were called and they arrived in two minutes. The whole flat was shaking and there was loads of smoke.

"I heard screams but it was from other neighbours who were panicking."It was like no one was there. It was very quiet. The family who live there have two kids and I see them around sometimes.

"I have lived here for three years and nothing like this has ever happened. It's always very peaceful and there are never any complaints."It's very shocking."

LFB Station Commander Darren McTernan said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for most of this morning while investigations into the cause of this incident are carried out.

"There are road closures in place on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road.

"Residents should also note that Kersley Road is completely shut at this time.”A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 4.46am to reports of an incident in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, N16.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a response car, an advanced paramedic practitioner, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s air ambulance.

"Sadly, despite our best efforts, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to a London major trauma centre. Two children were taken to hospital for a precautionary assessment."

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 101 quoting CAD 926/17June.