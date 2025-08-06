'Deeply loved' father-of-one named as victim of fatal Stoke Newington shooting

Erdal Ozmen, aged 45, was killed in a fatal shooting in Stoke Newington. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

The victim of a fatal shooting in north London has been named by police as the "deeply loved" father-of-one Erdal Ozmen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to Dynevor Road, Stoke Newington, to reports of gunshots at 00:18 on August 5.

Erdal, 45, was found with gunshot injuries and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said at this stage, the motive for the murder remains unclear and no arrests have been made.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

His family continue to receive support from specialist officers, the force added.

Read more: Brit drug mule mum, 24, caught 'smuggling cannabis from Thailand into Germany' avoids jail

Read more: Drugged-up bus driver who fell asleep behind wheel killing girl, 9, has 'unduly lenient' sentence increased

Forensic police officers at the scene at Dynevor Road. Picture: Alamy

Ozmen was proncounced dead at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The motive for the shooting so far remains unclear. Picture: Alamy

'Deeply loved'

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward following the fatal shooting of Erdal.

"He was a father-of-one and was deeply loved by his family.

“Today, we are asking the public for assistance. Were you in the Dynevor Road area late on Monday night into early Tuesday morning?

"Did you see anyone acting out of the ordinary? Did you hear anything at all which perhaps seemed unusual - maybe people shouting, or a loud vehicle?

"The smallest piece of information could play a significant role in our investigation.”