Breaking News

'Stop Brexit Man’ Steve Bray cleared of flouting police ban on loud music outside Parliament

14 April 2025, 10:53 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 11:09

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after being cleared of flouting a police ban on playing anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit music through speakers outside Parliament in March last year.
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after being cleared of flouting a police ban on playing anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit music through speakers outside Parliament in March last year. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

By Ella Bennett

Steve Bray, 56, known as the ‘Stop Brexit Man’, has been cleared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court of flouting a police ban on playing anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit music through speakers outside Parliament.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bray was playing music on March 20 last year before then-prime minister Rishi Sunak arrived for Prime Minister’s Questions.

On Monday, Bray was found not guilty of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with a direction given under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 “re prohibited activities in Parliament Square” at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

After the verdict, the defendant, wearing a blue and white short-sleeved shirt looked at his supporters in the public gallery, one of whom gave him a thumbs up.

Police approached Bray on the traffic island at around 11.20am, minutes before Mr Sunak arrived ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions, handed him a map and a notice that warned he is prohibited from playing the speakers in the controlled area under a by-law, the court heard.

The music resumed intermittently and shortly after 12.33pm officers seized the speakers, his trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court was told.

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Picture: Alamy

Bray, from Port Talbot, South Wales, who represented himself, denied the charge and told a previous hearing that playing music was part of his “fundamental right to protest” and that they were played “sporadically”, rather than all day.

The Muppets and Darth Vader themes were used “as the prime minister came in, which is what we always did for Rishi – apparently he’s a Star Wars fan”, the activist told the court.

His trial previously heard Bray had told police their map, illustrating where he could not use the speakers, was incorrect.

Anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray holds a huge speaker and plays music outside Downing Street as Boris Johnson announces his resignation in 2022
Anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray holds a huge speaker and plays music outside Downing Street as Boris Johnson announces his resignation in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Body-worn footage featured Bray, wearing a yellow and blue top hat, repeatedly telling police “you’ve got the wrong map”.

He said it was outdated and officers would learn that by asking someone higher up in the chain of command.

When told he was not allowed to play there, Bray stuck his fingers in his ears and said: “No it’s not, it’s not, not here – it’s not wrong here”, the court heard.

“I know what I can’t do”, he said, suggesting officers stick it “where the sun don’t shine” before lighting a cigarette and looking away.

Several witnesses described to the court the negative impact of Bray’s music, heard as high as the sixth floor in nearby buildings, after which the defendant apologised.

Bray is known for playing music in protest around Westminster, including D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better at the gates of Downing Street when Mr Sunak announced the general election in the pouring rain last May.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Craig Williams

Former Tory MP Craig Williams among 15 charged with gambling on General Election timing

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Ministers order review into Manchester Arena terrorist's 'attack on prison guards' using 'oil and makeshift weapons'
Barry Dawson

Five men charged over death of 'much-loved' granddad shot through his front window

Police crime scene tape UK

Woman, 25, killed and two others 'seriously injured' after 'drug driver' hits family outside leisure centre
Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby bombshell as new memo from sole medical witness threatens to blow prosecution's case wide open
Hashem Abedi is being held at HMP Frankland

Counter-terror police investigate after Manchester Arena terrorist seriously injures prison officers

More UK News

See more More UK News

Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?
A skier has died after losing control in the Swiss Alps near Grindelwald

British skier dies in Swiss Alps crash after plunging into river

Members of a grooming gang in West Yorkshire who were jailed last year

Child sex abuse survivors launch legal campaign over authorities who 'failed to tackle grooming gang epidemic'
MPs have said that the claim of 'two-tier policing' related to the Southport riots is 'baseless'

'Two-tier policing' claim after Southport riots is 'baseless', MPs say

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Body found in search for 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Thames

Emergency services at the scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

One man confirmed dead following Nottinghamshire house explosion - as street remains cordoned off

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News