Tenants of home where Stuart Everett was killed and dismembered speak out after housemate jailed for murder

Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) repeatedly hit Stuart Everett with a hammer-like weapon at the home they shared in Salford. Picture: GMP

By Chris Chambers

Stuart Everett, 67, was brutally murdered at his home in Salford last year.

Having had his skull crushed by a hammer, his body was dismembered using a hacksaw and his remains scattered across Greater Manchester.

But, despite the horrors that took place at the house on Worsley Road twelve months ago, there are now new tenants living there.

"It's just a house, it's completely normal to have some incidents”, the new tenant told LBC.

The prospect of living in a house where such a brutal murder had taken place may put some people off moving in, but the new tenant seemed unphased, she said: "I know the background. We are doing fine, it's really fine, the area is really good, people are really helpful, we're not facing any kind of problem.”

Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, repeatedly hit Stuart Everett with a hammer-like weapon at the home they shared in Salford.

He then set about dismembering the 67-year-old's body with a hacksaw and travelling by bus to deposit his remains in beauty spots on the city's outskirts.

Only a third of Stuart Everett has ever been found. Picture: GMP

In total, 27 different body parts were recovered from six different sites, but only a third of Stuart has ever been found.

“Sometimes it happens”, she told LBC.

“I think every house has some history, it's completely fine. We are not having any issues, the road is really helpful, the house is also good. The landlord is really good, he told me everything about the incident which happened before, but it's in the past, so it's really fine."

Speaking anonymously, a local resident told LBC: "I was a taxi driver and used to pick Stuart up and always found him to fairly pleasant and chatty. It's absolutely horrible how anyone can do that to another human being.”

Another neighbour told LBC: "It was quite a sad time really. The house has been re-done up now and there are people living there.

"I'm not sure I could have done that knowing someone had been murdered there, but at the end of the day, a home is a home isn't it."

A human torso was discovered in Kersal Dale nature reserve, Salford, last April. Picture: Alamy

A murder investigation was launched after the discovery of a human torso in Kersal Dale nature reserve, Salford, on April 4 last year.

Majerkiewicz, who has tattoos depicting violent horror movies, was seen on CCTV carrying a heavy bag-for-life which the court heard contained Mr Everett's torso.

Majerkiewicz was caught on CCTV carrying a bag-for-life which contained Mr Everett's torso. Picture: GMP

He was traced and arrested on board the Number 100 bus after being spotted by plain clothed officers.

Investigations and widespread land searches led detectives to find 27 body parts deposited in six different locations.

Nine packages were found on Chesterfield Close in Winton, some were found wrapped in cling film at Linneyshaw Colliery Wood with others recovered from Boggart Hole Clough and Blackleach Reservoir.

Marcin Majerkiewicz seen being arrested in GMP footage

Forensic scientist Simon Telford told the trial the only site of "substantial" blood-staining at the house was on the carpet in the middle bedroom, belonging to Majerkiewicz.

In the room, a rectangular piece of carpet, measuring 91cm by 21cm, had been cut out and replaced with another piece of carpet.

Traces of blood were found under the floorboards and on a chest of drawers, while the missing piece of carpet was found in the skip outside.

A member of the public found an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic'. Picture: Alamy

Home Office pathologist Dr Philip Lumb said his post-mortem examination of the remains of Stuart Everett showed severe injuries to his head and skull.

He said: "We have a number of blunt force impacts to the head which has caused severe fatal injuries.

"It's shelved inside of the skull, collapsed in. Something blunt has punched a hole in the skull." Dr Lumb was also asked about what had been used to dismember the body.

He said: "Tool-marker analysis and the findings was, this was most likely a hacksaw to cut through the bone. The bone appears to have been sawn by a serrated edge."

Michal Polchowski, who lived at the house with Stuart and Majerkiewicz and worked in a meat processing unit, was also charged with Stuart’s murder but those charges were later dropped.

Having been found guilty of murder, Majerkiewicz was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 34 years.

Detectives to find 27 body parts deposited in six different locations. Picture: Getty

'Cold-blooded and macabre'

Judge, Justice Cavanagh, told him “You acted in an almost unbelievably cold-blooded and macabre way and showed complete disrespect and contempt for your friend’s remains.

“This denied dignity to Stuart Everett even in death and greatly increased the pain suffered by Stuart Everett’s family when the murder came to light.”

'Absolutely horrendous'

His brother, Richard Ziemacki, in a victim impact statement read to the court, said: "It's extremely difficult to put into words how much I miss him.

"Seeing my brother on CCTV and listening to his voice for the last time will be moments that will live with me forever - I have no words other than absolutely horrendous.

"Every day we have sat watching in disbelief as the evidence unfolded and clearly shown the way my brother's end had been planned and orchestrated by an incredibly devious, monstrous individual."